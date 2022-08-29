Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will lock horns for Asia Cup’s second Group B match on Tuesday at UAE’s Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST. Afghanistan have already won their first match and are now sitting at the top of the points table, while Bangladesh are yet to start their campaign. Afghanistan completely dominated Sri Lanka in their first contest. It is going to be interesting to watch how Shakib Al Hasan develops his side’s strategy while facing the high-flying Afghan side.

The Afghanistan bowling unit deserves much appreciation for their performance in the last match. Each bowler was economical and put pressure on the opposition by bowling in a tight length. Fazalhaq Farooqi recorded a three-wicket haul while skipper Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman got a couple of wickets each. Sri Lanka were bundled out for just 105 runs on the board. Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s quick-fire 18-ball 40 got half of the job done for Afghanistan batters. The side won the match by 8 wickets.

Coming to Bangladesh’s recent performances, the Shakib al Hasan-led side has struggled to maintain consistency as their star players have been unable to perform. Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahamadullah are not firing as expected. Due to the batters’ ongoing struggles, bowlers have repeatedly borne the majority of the burden. Bangladesh will want its senior players to take charge against Afghanistan.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Rashid Khan

Vice-Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: Hazratullah Zazai, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Probable Playing 11s:

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Sabbir Rahman, Anamul Haque, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

Afghanistan: Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

