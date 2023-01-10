Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had the spotlight again on himself as he got involved into yet another on-field spat with the umpires during the Bangladesh Premier League match between Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders.

This time, albeit, the controversy started before a ball being bowled in the second innings and Shakib Al Hasan busting onto the field from dugout.

Anamul Haque Bijoy and Chaturanga De Silva opened the innings for Barishal, but the confusion remained around who will take the strike.

Left-handed De Silva was ready to take the strike as Rangpur had left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan to begin the proceedings. However, Rangpur brought Mahedi Hasan seeing a left-hander take the strike. To get the match-up in their favour, Barishal openers exchanged positions. Anamul Haque Bijoy took the strike.

Rangpur were desperate to have a positive match-up and again gave the ball to Rakibul.

Barishal skipper Shakib was initially seen signaling his batters from the boundary ropes initially. However, he rushed on the field as he wanted Anamul Haque Bijoy to take the strike but the umpire didn’t allow that. He was seen having an animated chat on the field with both umpires as confusion clouded the situation.

Watch the video here:

Typical #ShakibAlHasan, he is not happy, and making his point clear. Drama before a ball has been bowled in the 2nd innings between Barishal and Riders.



“According to the rules, after it is determined which bowler will bowl, the batting side determines who will take strike,” Barishal manager Sazzad Ahmed Shipon stated in a media release.

“In this case, seeing Sheikh Mahedi come in to bowl, Shakib wanted Anamul Haque Bijoy on strike instead of Chaturanga but the umpire wasn’t allowing it. Shakib entered the field to discuss it,” the manager was further quoted.

Ultimately, left-arm spinner Rakibul took the ball against left-handed Chaturanga De Silva.

It is yet to be confirmed if Shakib broke any rules as he went onto the field from the dugout.

When MS Dhoni performed a similar stunt for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals during IPL 2019, he was fined 50 percent of his match fees.

