Bangladesh pacer Rubel Hossain announces retirement from Test Cricket

Bangladesh pacer Rubel Hossain announced his retirement from Test Cricket on September 19, Monday, making the announcement on social media.

The pacer felt the need to give more opportunities to youngsters and hence, took the decision to retire from the longest format of the game.

Hossain took to his Facebook account, and wrote, “Assalam Alaikum. I wanted to inform you about something. I have officially submitted a letter to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and decided to retire from test cricket.

“The longer version of cricket plays a big role in strengthening the national team’s pipeline. I think our pipeline will strengthen more if the young pacers get more opportunities. In order to provide the youngsters more opportunities in the red-ball format, I have decided to retire from Test cricket.”

Hossain made his Test debut in 2009 and played 27 Tests for the Tigers over the span of 13 years. He had not played a Test match in the last two years, having last played in February 2020 against Pakistan. He scalped 36 wickets in his Test career with a career-best of 5/166 – his only five-wicket haul.

“I was able to able to play 27 Tests for Bangladesh, which is a big achievement for me.

“Those who have helped me during my journey with the red ball cricket, I am grateful to all of them and I hope I will get your support in the coming days as well. I may have retired from Test cricket but I believe I still have a lot to give in the ODI and T20I formats for Bangladesh.

The pacer will continue to play in the shorter formats of the game and also continue in the Bangladesh Premier League.

“I will continue playing in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) along with the other white-ball tournaments. Pray for me so that I can gift you with colourful dreams in white-ball formats,” his statement concluded.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.