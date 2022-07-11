Bangladesh defeat West Indies in first ODI, get first win on tour

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Bangladesh won the first ODI of the series against WI. AFP

Guyana: Bangladesh scored its first win on the tour of West Indies with a six-wicket victory Sunday in the first one-day international.

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl in a match reduced to 41 overs per innings because of a wet outfield.

The West Indies struggled to get going and posted an unchallenging 149-9, with No. 3 Shamarh Brooks leading the scoring with a 66-ball 33.

Tailenders Anderson Phillip (21 not out) and Jayden Seales (16 not out) refused to give up the final wicket, adding 39 runs. Phillip hit his team's only six of the innings at Providence.

Shoriful Islam took 4/34 and Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3/36 and were the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers.

Bangladesh reached the target with 55 balls to spare, scoring 151/4 in 31.5 overs. Mahmudullah top scored with an unbeaten 41 off 69 deliveries, and Najmul Hossain Shanto hit a 46-ball 37.

Spinner Gudakesh Motie was economical with a return of 1/18 from nine overs.

The second ODI in the three-match series is on Wednesday at the same venue.

West Indies won both Tests and the T20I series 2-0.

Updated Date: July 11, 2022 10:21:20 IST

