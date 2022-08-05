Bangladesh Cricket Board to investigate Shakib Al Hasan's social media post promoting betting company

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday said that they will investigate a recent social-media post from Shakib Al Hasan announcing his partnership with a company called Betwinner News. The board also added that it would not allow the all-rounder to hold a sponsorship deal with any betting-related company.

It is worth noting that, as per the existing laws of Bangladesh, there are stringent prohibitions on establishments that facilitate gambling. Allowing gambling businesses to function is in contravention to the law as well as the country's constitution.

During a press conference following a board meeting, BCB president Nazmul Hassan said that they will serve Shakib a notice for not informing them of the sponsorship deal.

"There are two things. Firstly there is no chance of taking permission because we won't give permission. If there is anything related with betting we won't give any permission," Nazmul was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"That means he did not ask any permission from us. Second we have to know whether he had really signed a deal or not. In today's meeting the issue was raised and we said how can it happen, because it is impossible. If that happens, ask him immediately. Serve him notice and ask him how it happened because the board will not allow it. If it is related to betting we won't allow that. We have said that today," he added.

The BCB president further said that the board's stance is very clear in the matter.

"Some are saying in the board that it might not be related to that (Betwinner is an online gambling portal) and in that case we are unable to take a decision. Still I have asked them to know it as soon as possible. Board's stance is very clear that it is impossible for us," said Nazmul.

"(But) first we have to know what he has done. This (betting related activities) is not only in cricket but in this country it is prohibited and the law does not permit it. This is a serious issue. We cannot depend on Facebook posting or things like that. We have to investigate it. If it is true, then the board will take necessary steps," he added.

Notably, the Betwinner controversy is the latest wrangle the veteran all-rounder has landed in. Shakib was banned from all cricket for a year in 2019 after he accepted three charges of breaching the ICC's anti-corruption code.

He was charged for failure to report two approaches to engage in corrupt conduct during a 2018 tri-series, and for failure to disclose full details of approaches he received to engage in corrupt conduct during an IPL 2018 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab.​

