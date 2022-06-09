Babar Azam overtakes Virat Kohli, sets another unique record during Pakistan-West Indies ODI

Babar Azam continues to score runs and tons for fun as he stole the show, yet again, in Pakistan's thumping five-wicket win over West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series. Chasing 306, Babar led from the front with 103 runs off 107 balls.

Babar now is the only batsman in the world to hit three consecutive ODI hundreds twice in his career. Earlier this year, Babar had hit 114 and 105* against visiting Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The 27-year-old last achieved the feat back in 2016 against the West Indies when he hit 120, 123 and 117 in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Overtakes Kohli

The elegant right-hander also overtook former India captain Virat Kohli to become the fastest batter to 1000 runs as captain in ODIs. Babar reached the number in just 13 innings, at an astonishing average of over 91. Kohli achieved the feat in 17 innings back in 2017.

Wins hearts

For his heroics, the skipper was adjudged the man of the match in the first ODI vs West Indies but he gave it to left-hander Khusdil Shah who fired a 23-ball 41 and hit four sixes in the process. The two teams will now meet in the 2nd ODI on Friday.

