The top spot in the ICC Rankings for T20I batters has got some competition with three players putting up a brilliant show in recent months. While Pakistan captain Babar Azam held the spot for more than 100 days, his opening partner and wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan dethroned Babar.

Rizwan is followed by India’s Suryakumar Yadav who is at second at the moment.

When Babar was asked about the same in the press conference after Pakistan’s win against Bangladesh in the New Zealand tri-series in Christchurch, the right-handed batter said that he is more focused on performing well for his team.

“The focus should be on team performance and not individual glories. Undoubtedly, top ranking is a huge boost to any player’s confidence, but the team comes first,” he said.

“A top rank is every player’s dream, and when you achieve it, the feeling is surreal.”

Earlier, Rizwan had also shared his opinion on this battle for the top spot.

“Suryakumar Yadav is a good player and I really like the way he plays. As far as the top spot is concerned, I have never thought about it much. I just want to do whatever the team requires from me,” he had said.

India and Pakistan are now slated to face each other in the T20 World Cup fixture on 23 October at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

