Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria slammed Babar Azam for his poor batting and captaincy during the ongoing Test series against England, while telling people to stop comparing the Pakistan captain with former India skipper Virat Kohli.

Notably, England on Tuesday thrashed Pakistan by eight wickets in the third and final Test in Karachi to sweep the series 3-0 and hand the Azam-led side their first home whitewash.

“People should stop comparing Babar Azam to Virat Kohli. The likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are very big players. Pakistan have nobody in their team who can be compared to them. If you make them talk, they will be a king. When you ask them to produce results, they’ll be zero,” he said to his YouTube channel.

Kaneria further asserted that Babar is not capable of leading Pakistan, especially in Tests.

“Babar Azam is a big zero as captain. He doesn’t deserve to lead the team. He is not capable of leading the team, especially when it comes to Test cricket. He had a good chance of learning captaincy by looking at Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum during the series. Or, he could have kept his ego aside and asked Sarfaraz Ahmed how to captain,” he added.

Talking about the third Test, a relentless England line-up powered to an eight-wicket win in Karachi to become the first test team to complete a 3-0 whitewash in Pakistan.

Having restricted Pakistan to 216 in the second innings courtesy of 18-year-old rookie Rehan Ahmed (5/48), England comfortably chased the target of 167. Zak Crawley (41) and Ben Duckett (82 not out), who made an 87-run opening partnership, gave the visitors a flying start, while captain Ben Stokes hit an unbeaten 35 to seal the game and complete the series washout.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.