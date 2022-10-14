Azeem Rafiq reportedly considering moving abroad after spate of attacks following Yorkshire racism revelations

Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq is reportedly considering moving out of the United Kingdom after facing hate attacks following his revelations in the racism row that led to a massive shake-up in English cricket.

The off-spinner with 39 First-Class appearances for Yorkshire is set to move overseas with his wife, children and parents following a spate of attacks — both online as well as in person. According to a report published on The Cricketer, CCTV footage captured an individual defecating in the garden of his parents’ residence, while a masked person was seen roaming around the property in another clip.

A police investigation is underway, the report adds.

Rafiq had earlier claimed he and his family had been under constant attack since his stunning revelations on systemic racism during his time as an active Yorkshire cricketer that led to a massive overhaul at the leading county club following pressure from politicians as well as from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

“From the moment I spoke out about my experiences at YCCC, my family and I have been subjected to threats, attacks and intimidation,” Rafiq wrote on Twitter. Absolutely no individual or their family should be made to feel unsafe and I urge people to respect that,” Rafiq wrote in a tweet earlier this year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.