Away from the game, Virat Kohli shares photo of beach vacation

Away from the glare of cricket and away from all the pressures that come with it, former India captain Virat Kohli is enjoying a much-deserved break with his family. Kohli took to social media and posted an image of himself staring straight ahead at the sea and looking all at peace.



After months of relentless action, Kohli was rested for the ongoing five-match T20I series against Temba Bavuma’s South Africa. The selectors have also rested Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah and both these players are not part of India’s white-ball games. Ahead of the series, India were also suffered a blow with injuries to KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav. Rishabh Pant has been appointed to lead the side for the ongoing series.

If we look at Kohli, this break could well do him a world of good as form and consistency has deserted the right-hander in the recent months. Even in the IPL, he struggled to find any momentum and bagged three ducks in the tournament. There were calls from all quarters for him to take a break and get away from the pressure that comes with his batting.

In the IPL, he managed to score a couple of half-centuries, but never looked at ease. It needs to be mentioned here that a century drought for Kohli has been on for more than two years now. He last scored a century against Bangladesh in India’s first Day-Night Test at the Eden Gardens in November 2019.

Away from the field, Virat Kohli became the first Indian to have 200 million followers on Instagram. “200 mil strong, thanks for all your support insta fam,” wrote Kohli on his Instagram post. He is only the third athlete to reach this milestone on Instagram after Lionel Messi (334 million) and Cristiano Ronaldo (451 million), who has the most followers on the social media platform.

