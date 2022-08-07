India vs West Indies: 'We understand his quality', Rohit Sharma praises Avesh Khan after T20I series win

India captain Rohit Sharma was full of praise for Avesh Khan as the pacer helped his side to a series-clinching win over West Indies in the fourth T20I. India took a 3-1 in the five-match series with a 59-run win over West Indies in the Friday encounter in Florida. After India set a target of 192, Avesh, who has been facing criticism for leaking 47 runs in the third T20I and failing to defend nine runs in the final over of 2nd T20I, returned with sensational match figures of 2/17 from four overs to guide the visitors across the finishing line.

In the post-match presentation ceremony, Rohit said he had faith in Avesh's ability and it was "pleasing" to see him do well.

"We do understand his talent and anyone can have one or two bad days. We do understand his quality and we need to keep that in mind. When we talk about certain things, you actually want to go out there and do it as well, which is to give players enough game time in the middle and he is fantastic. He used the conditions really well; he used his variations and height really well. So, that was very pleasing to see," the skipper said after the match.

For his match-winning bowling display of 2⃣/1⃣7⃣, @Avesh_6 bags the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia take an unassailable lead in the T20I series. 👏 👏 #WIvIND Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/DNIFgqfRJ5 pic.twitter.com/T33sZ7Gi5i — BCCI (@BCCI) August 6, 2022

Avesh was also declared the player for the match for his bowling heroics. The highlight of his performance in the fourth 20I was the successful use of the slower cutters.

Reflecting on his match-wining performance, Avesh said: "I feel really good because I didn't do well in the last two games. I just focussed on my strengths today, bowling the hard lengths. My coaches and my captain told me that they were backing me. They told me to bounce back and backed me a lot. I am focussing on the next match that is left now.

"The ball was stopping a bit in the wicket and so I was just mixing my slower deliveries with the hard lengths, which gave me the results. This ground feels like India only, it feels like home. Happy that the crowd came to see us."

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.