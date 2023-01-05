An awkward situation occurred on-air inside the studio of Channel 7’s Sunrise after newly-assigned host Mylee Hogan cracked a bizarre joke involving Australia’s legendary Glenn McGrath some days ago. The incident, which took place on 29 December, had a huge impact on Hogan’s reputation making the anchor lose her place at the studio desk.

Hogan came up with the bizarre gig following a recent TikTok trend. The platform was seeing a number of hilarious videos in which children and teenagers were pulling out hilarious pranks on their parents by telling them that their favourite celebrities were dead even though the news was entirely fake.

After talking about the TikTok segment, fellow host Mark Beretta had just started to introduce their next news item featuring an exclusive interview with former pacer McGrath when Hogan blurted out, “Glenn McGrath died.”

No doubt, the remark did not go down well with Beretta as well as the other co-host Edwina Bartholomew. While Hogan kept laughing, Bartholomew hurriedly rubbished the comment by saying, “That’s not funny.” Beretta also opposed it and noted, “It’s crazy. I did not get that at all.”

Hogan remained silent till the end as the remaining hosts continued with their interview of the Australian cricketer. During the conversation, McGrath gave his insights about the recently finished Boxing Day Test between Australia and South Africa. It was the second Test of the three-match series played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. In the match, the hosts clinched the victory by an innings and 182 runs, earning an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Hogan was a fresh face on the studio desk and she was introduced to the breakfast show earlier on 23 December. Since the unexpected incident garnered a lot of criticism from the viewers, she was banned from that particular show with immediate effect without any official announcement. Social media users were also left outraged and termed Hogan “insensitive and immature.”

On 3 January, Monique Wright replaced Hogan as a news anchor alongside Mark Beretta with Edwina Bartholomew taking her seat at the end of the studio desk. Hogan reappeared on Sunrise on Thursday, but this time as a field reporter.

She was spotted reporting from near the Sydney Harbour Bridge and speaking about the difference in population growth between Sydney and the Victorian capital, Melbourne.

