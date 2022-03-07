Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score, Women's World Cup 2022

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: Australia take on Pakistan in the 6th Match on the Women's World Cup 2022 at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Pakistan would be looking to bounce back after a convincing defeat against India in their World Cup opener. After being asked to bowl, Pakistan started off well as Diana Baig cleaned up Shafali Verma in the third over. They allowed a partnership then as Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma put on a 92-run stand. However Nashara Sandhu led Pakistan's fight back along with Nida Far as Pakistan sparked a mini collapse. India went from 96/1 to 114/6. There was a need to maintain the pressure but Pakistan couldn't do that and allowed India to claw back again. Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar put on a record 122-run stand as India achieved the momentum and posted a competitive 244.

Chasing the target Pakistan got off to a cautious start and went into a shell that created pressure and they started losing wickets. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and succumbed to 137 all out.

They would expect a much better effort against Australia and will have to play out of their skins to post a fight against the Aussie powerhouse.

Australia, on the other hand, started off with a win in their opener against England. It was a close contest but Australia kept their nerve. Opener Rachel Haynes led the way with a brilliant 130 off 131 balls to set the platform. Captain Meg Lanning then joined the party with 86 off 110 balls as Australia posted a formidable 310/3.

England's fight was led by Natalie Sciver as she hit a 85-ball 109. Tammy Beaumont (74) and Heather Knight (40) also contributed well but England lost their way in the middle. There was a late surge provided by Sophia Dunkley and Katherine Brunt but Australia held their nerve to clinch a 12-run win.

Australia would be looking to continue their winning momentum while Pakistan would be looking to bounce back. Australia start off as strong favourites.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.