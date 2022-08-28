Australia vs Zimbabwe: 'Roy 388', teams pay tribute to late Andrew Symonds during 1st ODI

The Australian and Zimbabwean cricket teams paid tribute to late all-rounder Andrew Symonds, who died aged 46 earlier this year, during the first ODI in Townsville on Sunday.

Symonds, who made 26 Test, 198 ODI and 14 T20I appearances for Australia in a glittering career spanning more than a decade, died in a car crash near Townsville in the state of Queensland on 15 May.

Townsville, incidentally is where the opening game of the Australian summer is taking place with the Aaron Finch-led hosts taking on Zimbabwe in the first ODI at the Tony Ireland Stadium.

A small ceremony was conducted before the start of play to honour Symonds, a member of the world-beating Australian team that dominated the sport throughout the 2000s.

Symonds’ children Chloe and Will walked out to the centre along with Australia skipper Aaron Finch and star batter Steve Smith ahead of the national anthems, following which a moment of silence was observed in the late cricketer’s honour, according to ESPNCricinfo. Additionally, they also ferried drinks to the centre and spent time in the dugout alongside the players.

Andrew Symonds: Australian all-round great loved by teammates

Additionally, the groundstaff at the venue also emblazoned ‘Roy 388′ — Symonds’ nickname and his Test cap number — on the outfield for the game.

Australian cricket has been rocked by a series of tragic deaths this year, with former wicketkeeper and chief selector Rod Marsh and spin legend Shane Warne also breathing their last — within a couple of days of each other — in March this year. Symonds final post on his Instagram account, incidentally, was a tribute to his former teammate Warne.

Australia, meanwhile, bundled Zimbabwe out for 200 after opting to field with Cameron Green collecting a five-for (5/33). For the visitors, Wesley Madhevere top-scored with a 91-ball 72.

