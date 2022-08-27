Australia vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI: Weather update for Townsville Cricket Ground

Zimbabwe and Australia will clash in ODIs for the first time since 2014. In their last match, Zimbabwe beat Australia by three wickets in Harare. Incidentally, this was the first win over Australia in 31 years. For them, Sikandar Raza will be the main man as he has scored three tons in the last six matches. The side comes into this match after losing the series against India 3-0. However, they beat Bangladesh 2-1.

Australia, on the other hand, will be playing its first ODI since June. They come into this series after being beaten by Sri Lanka in a five-match series by 3-2.

For Zimbabwe, Blessing Muzarabani will be making his return to the field and will bolster their bowling attack. He missed the ODI series against India with a tear in his thigh muscle. They will be without veteran batter Craig Ervine, spinner Wellington Masakadza as well as pacer Tendai Chatara.

Australia need to shore up their plans leading into the World Cup next year. They have few questions to answer in the middle order as well as find a solid coterie of spinners since the World Cup is slated to be held in India.

Weather Update:

Australia vs Zimbabwe first One Day International is set to take place at the Townsville Cricket Club. The weather condition will be clear during this first ODI match. Chances of rain are sporadic and the temperature will be pleasant as it will hover between 20-26 degrees Celsius on the matchday. The wind speed is likely to be around 28 km/h.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steven Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (captain and wicket-keeper), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

