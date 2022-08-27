Australia vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI: AUS vs SL Head-to-Head Records and Stats

After suffering a whitewash against India, Zimbabwe will head across to Australia for a three-match ODI series. After a gap of eight years, these sides will play against one another. Zimbabwe will visit Australia last in the 2003-04 season. With the ODI Super League still on, this series will hold a lot of importance since there are vital points at stake.

Australia also lost their ODI series against Sri Lanka and will aim to gain momentum in the Super League table. Going into this series. Pat Cummins will not feature in this series while leg-spinner Adam Zampa will be making his return to the squad.

As far as Zimbabwe are concerned, Blessing Muzarabani is making his comeback in this squad against Australia. He makes a return after missing the series against Bangladesh and India series owing to a thigh injury. Regular captain Craig Ervine is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

Sikandar Raza will be the batter to watch for Zimbabwe as he is in perfect form after having scored three centuries in his last six matches. The top order, including Innocent Kaia, need to fire if they have to compete against Australia.

Australia vs Zimbabwe ODI Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 30

Australia: 27

Zimbabwe: 2

No Result: 1

Australia vs Zimbabwe Previous ODI International:

In their last match, Zimbabwe beat Australia by 3 wickets in Harare on 31 August 2014.

Last 5 ODI results:

Zimbabwe won by 3 wickets

Australia won by 198 runs.

Australia won by 91 runs.

Australia won by 8 wickets

Australia won by 139 runs

Possible Playing XIs:

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steven Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (captain & wicket-keeper), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

