Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Australia vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI: AUS vs SL Head-to-Head Records and Stats

With the ODI Super League still on, Australia vs Zimbabwe series will hold a lot of importance since there are vital points at stake.

Australia vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI: AUS vs SL Head-to-Head Records and Stats

File image of Australia vs Zimbabwe. Image: AFP

After suffering a whitewash against India, Zimbabwe will head across to Australia for a three-match ODI series. After a gap of eight years, these sides will play against one another. Zimbabwe will visit Australia last in the 2003-04 season. With the ODI Super League still on, this series will hold a lot of importance since there are vital points at stake.

Australia also lost their ODI series against Sri Lanka and will aim to gain momentum in the Super League table. Going into this series. Pat Cummins will not feature in this series while leg-spinner Adam Zampa will be making his return to the squad.

As far as Zimbabwe are concerned, Blessing Muzarabani is making his comeback in this squad against Australia. He makes a return after missing the series against Bangladesh and India series owing to a thigh injury. Regular captain Craig Ervine is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

Sikandar Raza will be the batter to watch for Zimbabwe as he is in perfect form after having scored three centuries in his last six matches. The top order, including Innocent Kaia, need to fire if they have to compete against Australia.

Australia vs Zimbabwe ODI Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 30
Australia: 27
Zimbabwe: 2
No Result: 1

Australia vs Zimbabwe Previous ODI International:

In their last match, Zimbabwe beat Australia by 3 wickets in Harare on 31 August 2014.

Last 5 ODI results:

  • Zimbabwe won by 3 wickets
  • Australia won by 198 runs.
  • Australia won by 91 runs.
  • Australia won by 8 wickets
  • Australia won by 139 runs

Possible Playing XIs:

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steven Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (captain & wicket-keeper), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 27, 2022 15:41:44 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Australia announce full-strength squad for Zimbabwe ODIs as home summer gets off to early start
First Cricket News

Australia announce full-strength squad for Zimbabwe ODIs as home summer gets off to early start

Australia and Zimbabwe will play three ODIs in seven days beginning Sunday, with the remaining two matches in the series set for Wednesday and next Saturday in the tropical north Queensland city of Townsville.

Blessing Muzarabani returns as Zimbabwe announce ODI squad for Australia tour
First Cricket News

Blessing Muzarabani returns as Zimbabwe announce ODI squad for Australia tour

Tendai Chatara, who has a collarbone fracture, Wellington Masakadza, who injured his shoulder tendon and Milton Shumba, who has a quadricep injury, were not included in the squad.

Australia vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Live Streaming and Squad updates
First Cricket News

Australia vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Live Streaming and Squad updates

Check fantasy tips and dream11 prediction of Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI, scheduled to be played on 28 August.