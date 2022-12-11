Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4 HIGHLIGHTS: AUS thump WI by 419 runs

Australia beat West Indies by 419 runs
|Australia
|West Indies
|511/7 (137.0 ov) - R/R 3.73
|214/10 (69.3 ov) - R/R 3.08
|199/6 (31.0 ov) - R/R 6.42
|77/10 (40.5 ov) - R/R 1.89
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Anderson Phillip
|not out
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Michael Neser
|10.5
|3
|22
|3
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 77/10 (40.5)
|
1 (1) R/R: 0.66
Anderson Phillip 1(4)
Marquino Mindley 0(5)
|
Marquino Mindley 0(5) S.R (0)
c Alex Carey b Michael Neser
Australia vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 4 HIGHLIGHTS: Australia bundled out West Indies for 77 in the second innings to win the match by 419 runs
RESULT: Australia bowled out West Indies for 77 in the second innings to win the match by 419 runs. Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser and Scott Boland scalped three wickets each.
PREVIEW: West Indies were handed a target of 497 by Australia in the second Test in Adelaide. The visitors didn’t really have a great start to the proceedings as Scott Boland grabbed three wickets in his opening over to leave a rattled West Indies on 38/4.
Australia had earlier posted 511/7 (D) in the first innings and then bowled out the Carribean side for 214 to take a healthy lead. The hosts later put 199/6 (D) in the second innings.
Playing XI
Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood, Devon Thomas, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Marquino Mindley
West Indies were reduced to 38/4 at stumps on the third day of the pink-ball Test in Adelaide after being set a daunting 497 to win by Australia.
At stumps in Adelaide on day two, West Indies were 102-4, still 409 runs behind after Australia declared their first innings at 511-7.
Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2: Windies trail the hosts by 409 runs at close of Day 2 on second Test in Adelaide.