Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Australia Vs West Indies LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Australia Vs West Indies At Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 08 December, 2022

08 December, 2022
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Australia

Australia

511/7 (137.0 ov)

199/6 (31.0 ov)

2nd Test
West Indies

West Indies

214/10 (69.3 ov)

77/10 (40.5 ov)

Australia beat West Indies by 419 runs

Australia West Indies
511/7 (137.0 ov) - R/R 3.73 214/10 (69.3 ov) - R/R 3.08
199/6 (31.0 ov) - R/R 6.42 77/10 (40.5 ov) - R/R 1.89

Match Ended

Australia beat West Indies by 419 runs

Anderson Phillip - 1

Marquino Mindley - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Anderson Phillip not out 1 4 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Michael Neser 10.5 3 22 3
Current Partnership Last Wicket 77/10 (40.5)

1 (1) R/R: 0.66

Marquino Mindley 0(5) S.R (0)

c Alex Carey b Michael Neser

Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4 HIGHLIGHTS: AUS thump WI by 419 runs

Australia vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 4 HIGHLIGHTS: Australia bundled out West Indies for 77 in the second innings to win the match by 419 runs

Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4 HIGHLIGHTS: AUS thump WI by 419 runs

Australia vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 4 HIGHLIGHTS: AUS won by 419 runs. AP

RESULT: Australia bowled out West Indies for 77 in the second innings to win the match by 419 runs. Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser and Scott Boland scalped three wickets each.

PREVIEW: West Indies were handed a target of 497 by Australia in the second Test in Adelaide. The visitors didn’t really have a great start to the proceedings as Scott Boland grabbed three wickets in his opening over to leave a rattled West Indies on 38/4.

Australia had earlier posted 511/7 (D) in the first innings and then bowled out the Carribean side for 214 to take a healthy lead. The hosts later put 199/6 (D) in the second innings.

Playing XI

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood, Devon Thomas, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Marquino Mindley

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: December 11, 2022 11:00:49 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Australia vs West Indies: Boland's triple strike rattles Windies as hosts close in on Test series sweep
First Cricket News

Australia vs West Indies: Boland's triple strike rattles Windies as hosts close in on Test series sweep

West Indies were reduced to 38/4 at stumps on the third day of the pink-ball Test in Adelaide after being set a daunting 497 to win by Australia.

Australia vs West Indies: Visitors struggle after Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne heroics
First Cricket News

Australia vs West Indies: Visitors struggle after Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne heroics

At stumps in Adelaide on day two, West Indies were 102-4, still 409 runs behind after Australia declared their first innings at 511-7.

Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2 at Adelaide: Windies four down, trail by 409 runs
First Cricket News

Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2 at Adelaide: Windies four down, trail by 409 runs

Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 2: Windies trail the hosts by 409 runs at close of Day 2 on second Test in Adelaide.