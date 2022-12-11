Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4 HIGHLIGHTS: AUS thump WI by 419 runs

RESULT: Australia bowled out West Indies for 77 in the second innings to win the match by 419 runs. Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser and Scott Boland scalped three wickets each.

PREVIEW: West Indies were handed a target of 497 by Australia in the second Test in Adelaide. The visitors didn’t really have a great start to the proceedings as Scott Boland grabbed three wickets in his opening over to leave a rattled West Indies on 38/4.

Australia had earlier posted 511/7 (D) in the first innings and then bowled out the Carribean side for 214 to take a healthy lead. The hosts later put 199/6 (D) in the second innings.

Playing XI

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood, Devon Thomas, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Marquino Mindley

