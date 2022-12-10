Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Australia Vs West Indies At Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 08 December, 2022

08 December, 2022
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Australia

Australia

511/7 (137.0 ov)

2nd Test
West Indies

West Indies

170/7 (55.5 ov)

Australia West Indies
511/7 (137.0 ov) - R/R 3.73 170/7 (55.5 ov) - R/R 3.04

Play In Progress

West Indies trail by 341 runs

Anderson Phillip - 6

Roston Chase - 2

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Anderson Phillip Batting 43 77 5 1
Roston Chase Batting 2 7 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Scott Boland 13.5 4 26 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 162/7 (52.2)

8 (8) R/R: 2.28

Joshua Da Silva (W) 23(38) S.R (60.52)

lbw b Nathan Lyon

Australia vs West Indies Live Cricket Score: AUS vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 at Adelaide

Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score: Follow for live score and updates from Adelaide.

Australia vs West Indies Live Cricket Score: AUS vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 at Adelaide

Australia vs West indies 2nd Test: Players stand for the national anthem. AP

Australia vs West Indies Day 2 Report: Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne posted big hundreds in a 297-run partnership to set Australia on course for a declaration in the second cricket Test Friday before Michael Neser took two wickets under lights to consolidate the home team’s dominance in the day-night match against West Indies.

Head’s 175 and Labuschagne’s 163 helped Australia to 511-7 before stand-in skipper Steve Smith declared the innings just before the second interval on Day 2.

Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul resisted the Australian bowling attack for 98 deliveries, scoring a defiant unbeaten 47 as West Indies struggled to 102-4 at stumps.

Paceman Neser (2-20) had West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (19) and No. 3 Shamarh Brooks (8) caught behind and Nathan Lyon took a return catch to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood (3) and become the leading all-time wicket-taker at the Adelaide Oval, surpassing the great Shane Warne’s career haul of 56.

Allrounder Cameron Green chimed in late with the wicket of Devon Thomas (19) before Chanderpaul, in his second Test, and night-watchman Anderson Phillip (1 not out) navigated the final four overs to stumps, with the West Indies still trailing by 409 runs.

Updated Date: December 10, 2022 08:34:50 IST

