Australia vs West Indies Day 2 Report: Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne posted big hundreds in a 297-run partnership to set Australia on course for a declaration in the second cricket Test Friday before Michael Neser took two wickets under lights to consolidate the home team’s dominance in the day-night match against West Indies.

Head’s 175 and Labuschagne’s 163 helped Australia to 511-7 before stand-in skipper Steve Smith declared the innings just before the second interval on Day 2.

Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul resisted the Australian bowling attack for 98 deliveries, scoring a defiant unbeaten 47 as West Indies struggled to 102-4 at stumps.

Paceman Neser (2-20) had West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (19) and No. 3 Shamarh Brooks (8) caught behind and Nathan Lyon took a return catch to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood (3) and become the leading all-time wicket-taker at the Adelaide Oval, surpassing the great Shane Warne’s career haul of 56.

Allrounder Cameron Green chimed in late with the wicket of Devon Thomas (19) before Chanderpaul, in his second Test, and night-watchman Anderson Phillip (1 not out) navigated the final four overs to stumps, with the West Indies still trailing by 409 runs.

