Australia vs West Indies Highlights, 1st Test Day 4 at Perth: Visitors need 306 more to win

Australia vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 Report: Fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins grabbed three wickets apiece to dismiss West Indies for 283 and put Australia in the box seat in the opening cricket Test at the Perth Stadium on Friday.

Refusing to enforce the follow-on, Australia was 29-1 at stumps on the third day, and in charge of the match with a 344-run lead. David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne will resume on 17 and three, respectively, after Usman Khawaja fell for six.

West Indies were on 237-4 at tea, and soon after from 245-4, before losing the last six wickets for 48 runs to the second new ball to hand Australia a 315-run first innings lead.

West Indies had resumed the day on 74-0, and progressed to 150-1 at lunch before some outstanding fast bowling by Starc (3-51) and Cummins (3-34) cut short the innings.

Offspinner Nathan Lyon claimed 2-61 while fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green took a wicket apiece.

Only skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (64) and debutant Tangenarine Chanderpaul (51) impressed.

Australia’s innings was built on double centuries by Labuschagne (200) and Steve Smith, 200 not out, after the homeside won the toss and batted.

Cummins said enforcing a follow-on was not an option.

“Hopefully the pitch will get hard to bat on. Give us bowlers a break and there is enough time to take 10 wickets. There are not too many instances where the follow-on is realistic.”

(with inputs from AP)

