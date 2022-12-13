'I'm starting to feel unsafe': Candice Warner on facing 'vile abuse' during Australia vs West Indies Test

Australian batter David Warner is considered one of the most loved cricketers around the world. However, things have changed since he and teammates Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft were involved in the infamous ball tampering scandal back in 2018.

Though the players have returned to the field, the controversy regarding their actions refuses to die down.

Warner’s spouse Candice, while speaking at Triple M’s Summer Breakfast along with Harley Breen and Tom Tilley, revealed that she and her daughters encountered ‘vile abuse’ from a group of supporters during the second Test between Australia and West Indies in Adelaide.

She added that she doesn’t consider supporting David Warner to be safe for her family, especially for her children.

The incident occurred in the first session of the match when Warner’s daughters wanted to meet their father on the ground. To fulfil their wish, Candice had taken them to a particular area of the Adelaide Oval, approximately 200 metres from the stands. While taking a walk with her two daughters, Candice had to hear some abusive language coming from a section of the fans.

In response, she took a small halt and decided to confront the speakers. She explained, “When I turned to look at the group, there was one man in particular. Additionally, they were gesturing while laughing. So, I chose to address them. Although I didn’t have to, I felt it was crucial to face them while holding my daughters since, for us, my actions must reflect the lessons I provide to my children.”

Next, Tilley asked Candice to detail the entire incident and to disclose what she specifically said to the fans. The 37-year-old then claimed, “I said, ‘Are you trying to bully, denigrate, or humiliate me in front of my children because you feel good about yourself? It’s terrible because you obviously don’t have children yourself. Bullying is never acceptable, and neither is making fun of other people.’”

In the end, Candice slammed the other spectators for not stepping in either. She also gave some details about her personal life describing how she manages to play the “dual role of both mother and a father owing to Warner’s international schedule”

“My daughters won’t be able to witness their mother being intimidated or bullied. I don’t stand for that. I’m starting to feel unsafe about taking my children and attending sports events to support their father,” Candice further added.

Australia clinched the second Test by a massive 419-run margin to seal the series 2-0. Warner, who was handed a lifelong leadership ban after the ball tampering scandal, could not put up any notable performances in the matches. The Aussie opener’s highest individual score of 48 runs came in the second innings of the first match.

