  Australia vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Bowlers put hosts in command, lead by 344 runs

Australia Vs West Indies At Perth Stadium, Perth, 30 November, 2022

30 November, 2022
Starts 07:50 (IST)
Match Ended
Australia

Australia

598/4 (152.4 ov)

182/2 (37.0 ov)

1st Test
West Indies

West Indies

283/10 (98.2 ov)

333/10 (110.5 ov)

Australia beat West Indies by 164 runs

Australia West Indies
598/4 (152.4 ov) - R/R 3.92 283/10 (98.2 ov) - R/R 2.88
182/2 (37.0 ov) - R/R 4.92 333/10 (110.5 ov) - R/R 3

Match Ended

Australia beat West Indies by 164 runs

Jayden Seales - 0

Kemar Roach - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Jayden Seales not out 5 22 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Nathan Lyon 42.5 10 128 6
Current Partnership Last Wicket 333/10 (110.5)

0 (0) R/R: 0

Kemar Roach 0(1) S.R (0)

b Nathan Lyon

Australia vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Bowlers put hosts in command, lead by 344 runs

Australia vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3: Australia were 29/1 at stumps having dismissed West Indies for 283 with Pat Cummins taking his 200th wicket.

Australia vs West indies 1st Test: Players stand for the national anthem ahead of the opening Test in Perth. AP

Australia vs West Indies Day 2 Report: Double centuries by Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith allowed Australia to declare at 598-4 against the West Indies on the second day Thursday of the first Test.

West Indies were 74 without loss at stumps in fading light at Perth Stadium.

Labuschagne scored 204, his second double century, and was out to the last ball before lunch.

Smith reached 200 not out and Australia declared when Travis Head was out on 99 after playing on part-time offspinner Kraigg Brathwaite, the tourist’s most successful bowler with 2-65.

West Indies openers Brathwaite, 18 not out, and Tagenarine Chanderpaul, 47 not out, successfully negotiated 25 overs.

The debutant Chanderpaul, the son of batting great Shivnarine, faced some testing moments at the crease, and took a painful blow on the groin from fast bowler Josh Hazlewood.

Chanderpaul hit a boundary off his first ball in Test cricket and hooked skipper Pat Cummins for a towering six over long leg as he dominated the stand under floodlight.

(with inputs from AP)

Updated Date: December 02, 2022 15:48:56 IST

