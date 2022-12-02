Australia vs West Indies Day 2 Report: Double centuries by Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith allowed Australia to declare at 598-4 against the West Indies on the second day Thursday of the first Test.

West Indies were 74 without loss at stumps in fading light at Perth Stadium.

Labuschagne scored 204, his second double century, and was out to the last ball before lunch.

Smith reached 200 not out and Australia declared when Travis Head was out on 99 after playing on part-time offspinner Kraigg Brathwaite, the tourist’s most successful bowler with 2-65.

West Indies openers Brathwaite, 18 not out, and Tagenarine Chanderpaul, 47 not out, successfully negotiated 25 overs.

The debutant Chanderpaul, the son of batting great Shivnarine, faced some testing moments at the crease, and took a painful blow on the groin from fast bowler Josh Hazlewood.

Chanderpaul hit a boundary off his first ball in Test cricket and hooked skipper Pat Cummins for a towering six over long leg as he dominated the stand under floodlight.

(with inputs from AP)

