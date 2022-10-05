Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I Live: Australia have made heavy weather of moderate chase as half of the team is back in the pavilion for a mere 68 runs in 10 overs. Commendable job by West Indies bowlers so far as they are putting up a solid fight to defend the 146-run target. However, their skipper Aaron Finch and the man in form Matthew Wade are in the middle which means that the Windies still can’t let their guards down.

Australia are set to take on West Indies in a two-match T20I series ahead of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 which gets underway later this month. The first of the two games will take place at Metricon Stadium in Carrara on Wednesday (5 October).

T20 World Champions Australia are coming off the back of a 1-2 series loss to India last month and the Aaron Finch-led side will like to get back to winning ways against the Windies to gain momentum and confidence ahead of the extravaganza.

The hosts will be boosted by the return of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Mitchell Starc. However, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been ruled out of the series after failing to recover from a side strain that he picked up last month.

West Indies also failed to make a mark in their last T20I series. They were beaten 2-1 by New Zealand. Under the leadership of Nicholas Pooran, Windies will be aiming to do well and gain some momentum for the T20 World Cup Qualifiers.

Squads

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Sheldon Cottrell, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Yannic Cariah, Shamarh Brooks.

