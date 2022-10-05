Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I, Live Cricket Score: Maxwell, Tim David depart for ducks; AUS 5 down
Australia vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Australia have lost David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David early in their 146-run chase.

16:57 (IST)

Australia 100/5 after 13 overs

Aaron Finch and Matthew Wade have put Australia's innings back on track with a fine and sensible show so far. Meanwhile, Aussie skipper Finch is approaching a half-century mark. The hosts now need 46 runs more in 8 overs to seal the deal.

16:41 (IST)

Australia 68/5 after 10 overs

Australia have made heavy weather of moderate chase as half of the team is back in the pavilion for a mere 68 runs. Commendable job by West Indies bowlers so far as they are putting up a solid fight to defend the 146-run target. However, their skipper Aaron Finch and the man in form Matthew Wade are in the middle which means that the Windies still can't let their guards down. Maxwell c Pooran b Cariah 0(3)

16:35 (IST)

Tim David goes for a duck

Australia are losing the plot here as they are now five down with Tim David being their latest batter to depart. David tried to go for a pull but only managed to top-edge it straight to the fielder at deep backward square leg where Odean Smith gobbles it up. Tim David c Odean Smith b Holder 0(4)

16:26 (IST)

Maxwell goes for a duck

Glenn Maxwell's poor show continues as he departs without scoring a single run. The debutant, Yannic Cariah strikes in his very first over and gets rid of the big fish, Maxwell. He walks back on a 3-ball duck. It was a tossed up delivery, full and on off and Maxwell wanted to slog it away but the ball took the top edge and flies high in the air before Nicholas Pooran took a safe catch at extra-covers.

16:22 (IST)

BOWLED!

Cameron Green couldn't replicate what he did against India in the recent T20I series as he departs after scoring just 14 runs. It was a full delivery on the stumps by Alzarri Joseph and Green backs away to go over the off-side but bottom-edges it back on to leg-stump. Green b Alzarri Joseph 14(10) [4s-1 6s-1]

16:13 (IST)

Australia 51/2 after 5 overs

Despite losing two early wickets, Australia have not changed their approach as Aaron Finch and Cameron Green are playing fearlessly to put pressure back on West Indies' bowlers.

16:02 (IST)

Horrible start for Australia

West Indies have removed David Warner (14) and Mitchell Marsh (3) early in the game to put the pressure on the hosts. Both the wickets have been picked by Sheldon Cottrell in a single over. AUS 21/2 after 2 overs

15:49 (IST)

Australia's innings underway

David Warner and Cameron Green come out to open for Australia as Kyle Mayers opens the bowling for West Indies, who are defending 146-run target.

15:31 (IST)

WI 145/9 after 20 overs

Josh Hazlewood bagged three wickets, while Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins pocketed two wickets each to restrict West Indies to 145/9 in 20 overs. For the visitors, opener Kyle Mayers (37) was the highest scorer. Australia need 146 runs to win

15:14 (IST)

West Indies 122/8 after 18 overs

Nothing going right for West Indies and they are now struggling to cross even the 150-run mark. On the other hand, the Aussies will aim to pick the remaining two wickets asap and wrap up the visitors' innings.

title-img
13:36 (IST)

Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I Playing XI

Australia: David Warner, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Raymon Reifer, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell

 
13:20 (IST)

Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I, TOSS

Australia have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I, Live Cricket Score: Maxwell, Tim David depart for ducks; AUS 5 down

Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I. Image: Cricket Australia/Twitter

Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I Live: Australia have made heavy weather of moderate chase as half of the team is back in the pavilion for a mere 68 runs in 10 overs. Commendable job by West Indies bowlers so far as they are putting up a solid fight to defend the 146-run target. However, their skipper Aaron Finch and the man in form Matthew Wade are in the middle which means that the Windies still can’t let their guards down.

Australia are set to take on West Indies in a two-match T20I series ahead of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 which gets underway later this month. The first of the two games will take place at Metricon Stadium in Carrara on Wednesday (5 October).

T20 World Champions Australia are coming off the back of a 1-2 series loss to India last month and the Aaron Finch-led side will like to get back to winning ways against the Windies to gain momentum and confidence ahead of the extravaganza.

The hosts will be boosted by the return of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Mitchell Starc. However, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been ruled out of the series after failing to recover from a side strain that he picked up last month.

West Indies also failed to make a mark in their last T20I series. They were beaten 2-1 by New Zealand. Under the leadership of Nicholas Pooran, Windies will be aiming to do well and gain some momentum for the T20 World Cup Qualifiers.

Squads

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Sheldon Cottrell, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Yannic Cariah, Shamarh Brooks.

Updated Date: October 05, 2022 16:43:50 IST

