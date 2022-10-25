Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: David Warner pulls off acrobatic save, collects superb catch later; watch video

David Warner on Tuesday gave yet another example of why age is just a number.

The 35-year-old opening batter was once again electric on the field during Australia’s Super 12 Group 1 encounter against Sri Lanka in Perth, pulling off an acrobatic save to prevent the Lankans from collecting a four before producing an equally impressive effort to collect a catch near the boundary rope.

The first incident took place during the 11th over of the Sri Lankan innings, with Warner running in the opposite direction from mid-off after an ambitious inside out loft by Dhananjaya de Silva. The Delhi Capitals opener managed to grab hold of the ball, but had to throw it back into the playing area given he was going over the boundary rope and would’ve added a maximum to the opposition’s score had he held on.

Watch the clip of his effort here:

That wasn’t all from the veteran cricketer however. The very next over, Warner would run to his left from long off and stretch his body to the max to collect the ball that de Silva would’ve assumed to be heading towards the boundary. DDS was dismissed for a 23-ball 26 off Ashton Agar’s bowling as a result, as Sri Lanka lost their second wicket with 75 on board.

Earlier Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to field, with the tournament hosts and defending champions making one forced change to their lineup — Agar coming in place of leg-spinner Adam Zampa due to the latter testing positive for COVID-19 just before game.

The Sri Lankans, meanwhile brought Pathum Nissanka back in place of Ashen Bandara, the former having recovered from a groin injury that forced him to miss the Ireland fixture.

The two teams got their Super 12s campaign off to contrasting starts. While Sri Lanka thrashed Ireland by nine wickets, Australia were outplayed by Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand, going down by 89 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

