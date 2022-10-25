Perth: Adam Zampa has tested COVID-19 positive and has been forced to miss the do-or-die clash against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup on Tuesday. The leg-spinner was reportedly displaying minor symptoms.

Australian media reported he didn’t travel to the ground and remained at the team hotel to recover. If he was included in the clash in Perth, he would have been required to travel separately and his contact with his peers and support staff would have been limited.

In the absence of Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar has come into the Australian playing XI.

As per the COVID-19 rules at the tournament, players who test positive are not prevented from competing at this year’s World Cup.

Ireland’s George Dockrell played against Sri Lanka on Sunday despite the team identifying him as “potentially positive”.

Earlier, Australia’s Tahlia McGrath played in the Commonwealth Games gold medal match in Birmingham while exhibiting symptoms.

Australia come into the Sri Lanka fixture with their backs against the wall. They were thumped by New Zealand in a 89 run defeat in their tournament opener on Saturday. One more loss would likely end any hope of defending their title.

