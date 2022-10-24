Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2022: The hosts and defending champions Australia will take on Asian champions Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 game of Super 12 on Tuesday.

However, the defending champions will be coming to the game low on morale as their Tasmanian neighbours New Zealand handed them a humiliating victory in the campaign opener. Lankans, on the other hand, defeated Ireland convincingly to gain momentum.

Live streaming details of Australia vs Sri Lanka – ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match

When is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – Australia vs Sri Lanka?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – Australia vs Sri Lanka will be played on 25 October, Thursday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – Australia vs Sri Lanka be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – Australia vs Sri Lanka will be played at Perth Stadium.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – Australia vs Sri Lanka begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match – Australia vs Sri Lanka will start at 4:30 PM (IST).

How can I watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – Australia vs Sri Lanka?

You can watch ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – Australia vs Sri Lanka Live on Star Sports Network.

What are the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – Australia vs Sri Lanka?

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Ashen Bandara, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan

