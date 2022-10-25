Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score T20 World Cup: Patthum Nissanka, Dhananjaya steady SL at 63/1 after 10 overs

AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Update
|Sri Lanka
|Australia
|80/2 (12.1 ov) - R/R 6.58
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Pathum Nissanka
|Batting
|35
|41
|2
|0
|Charith Asalanka
|Batting
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Ashton Agar
|3
|0
|18
|1
|Mitchell Marsh
|0.1
|0
|2
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 75/2 (11.3)
|
5 (5) R/R: 7.5
Pathum Nissanka 1(1)
Charith Asalanka 3(3)
|
Dhananjaya de Silva 26(23) S.R (113.04)
c David Warner b Ashton Agar
Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score T20 World Cup: Catch the live updates on the seventh match of the Super 12s stage and the 19th match overall of the 2022 T20 World Cup.
Teams:
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.
One forced change for Australia, with Agar coming in for the COVID-positive Zampa. The Sri Lankans, meanwhile, bring Pathum Nissanka back into their lineup.
Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Update
Australia win the toss, and skipper Aaron Finch opts to field in the crucial encounter against Sri Lanka in Perth on Tuesday.
Preview: Defending champions Australia will hope to bounce back from a heavy defeat in their opening game of the T20 World Cup when they take on Sri Lanka in Perth on Tuesday.
T20 World Cup Home | Schedule | Results | Points Table | T20 World Cup News | Photos
Defending champions and hosts Australia, who lifted their maiden T20 world title in the UAE last year after hammering New Zealand in the final, suffered a reversal of fortunes in the World Cup opener on Saturday with the Black Caps dishing out a clinical all-round show in an 89-run win.
Sri Lanka, find themselves at the opposite end of the spectrum, having registered their eighth win in nine T20Is with a nine-wicket hammering of Ireland on Sunday. Much like their Asia Cup campaign, Sri Lanka started their journey in the 2022 T20 World Cup with a defeat against Namibia, but went on to beat UAE and Netherlands to finish on top of Group A with the best Net Run Rate (NRR).
Australia face a must-win scenario in the seventh match of the Super 12s stage after their defeat at the hands of the Trans-Tasman rivals. And even a victory might not necessarily put them out of the danger zone — they current have the worst NRR (-4.450) among all the teams in the Super 12s, and will hope to win each of their remaining games by big margins, including the one on Tuesday, if they are to progress into the knockouts.
Venue: Perth Stadium
Time: 4.30 pm IST (7 pm local time).
Squads:
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Kane Richardson.
Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, Pathum Nissanka.
