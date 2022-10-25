Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score T20 World Cup: Patthum Nissanka, Dhananjaya steady SL at 63/1 after 10 overs

AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Update

10.4 Excellent stuff by David Warner! "That would have been one of the greatest catches we have witnessed," exclaims Sunil Gavaskar on air. Dhananjaya plays a lofted drive over the mid-off fielder, but is never going all the way. Warner runs backwards and dives to take the catch and realizes that he will go over the boundary cushion and throws the ball away.

10.5 As cruel as cricket can be! The next ball edges and races away to the third-man boundary for four runs!

Sri Lanka: 73/1 after 11 overs