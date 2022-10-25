Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score T20 World Cup: Patthum Nissanka, Dhananjaya steady SL at 63/1 after 10 overs

Australia Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Australia Vs Sri Lanka At Perth Stadium, Perth, 25 October, 2022

25 October, 2022
Starts 16:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

80/2 (12.1 ov)

Super 12 - Match 7
Australia

Australia

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Sri Lanka Australia
80/2 (12.1 ov) - R/R 6.58

Play In Progress

Pathum Nissanka - 1

Charith Asalanka - 3

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Pathum Nissanka Batting 35 41 2 0
Charith Asalanka Batting 3 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ashton Agar 3 0 18 1
Mitchell Marsh 0.1 0 2 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 75/2 (11.3)

5 (5) R/R: 7.5

Dhananjaya de Silva 26(23) S.R (113.04)

c David Warner b Ashton Agar
Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score T20 World Cup: Catch the live updates on the seventh match of the Super 12s stage and the 19th match overall of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

17:27 (IST)

AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Update

10.4 Excellent stuff by David Warner! "That would have been one of the greatest catches we have witnessed," exclaims Sunil Gavaskar on air. Dhananjaya plays a lofted drive over the mid-off fielder, but is never going all the way. Warner runs backwards and dives to take the catch and realizes that he will go over the boundary cushion and throws the ball away.
10.5 As cruel as cricket can be! The next ball edges and races away to the third-man boundary for four runs! 
Sri Lanka: 73/1 after 11 overs

17:19 (IST)

AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Update

The boundaries have dried up, completely. None in the last three overs. Sri Lankan batters are trying hard and attacking every second ball, but Australia have been brilliant with their bowling and fielding as well! SL will look to up the ante from here. Australia have created sufficient pressure and will smell blood.
Sri Lanka: 63/1 after 10 overs

17:13 (IST)

AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Update

Multiple mix-ups and run-out chances in that Ashton Agar's over, but the batters are safe. Sri Lankans need to be a bit smarter with their running between the wickets.
Sri Lanka 58/1 after 9 overs

17:08 (IST)

AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Update

An exciting eighth over from Marcus Stoinis! Some authoritative and attacking shots by batters but none of them managed to reach the boundary. seven runs from that over and Sri Lanka have reached fifty.
Sri Lanka: 50/1 after 8 overs

17:06 (IST)

AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Update

6.6 Dhananjaya picks up four runs on the last ball from Ashton Agar. Gets down the pitch and drives it straight, back past the bowler. Sri Lanka will look to take over spinners.
Sri Lanka: 43/1 after 7 overs

17:01 (IST)
four

AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Update

5.6 A tennis ball like bounce will help Sri Lanka with four more runs! A short-pitched delivery, Dhananjaya tries to pull it but can't connect it. The ball keeps flying and goes way over Matthew Wade to race towards the boundary cushions! End of powerplay.
Sri Lanka: 36/1 after 6 overs

16:58 (IST)
four

AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Update

5.3 Four more runs for Nissanka with some luck. Hazlewood bowls short, but Nissanka creates some room and tries to pull it hard. The ball takes a top edge and flies over the wicket-keeper.  

16:57 (IST)

AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Update

A good start by Mitchell Starc, concedes only 3 runs in his first over - two of them were leg byes. Australia have not allowed Sri Lanka to get going in the powerplay. Sri Lanka will have to look at a way to score swiftly.
Sri Lanka: 25/1 after 5 overs

16:55 (IST)
four

AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Update

3.5 Excellent shot from Dhananjaya! A back-of-length delivery by Cummins, outside the off stump. Dhananjaya gets on his backfoot and steers the ball beautifully towards backward point region.
A tidy over overall, but the highlight of the over will be that shot!
Sri Lanka: 22/1 after 4 overs

16:47 (IST)

AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score and Update

A mixed basket over by Hazlewood. A boundary, a chance to catch and dismiss Nissanka that fell quite far from mid-off, and then back-to-back wides towards the end of the over.
Sri Lanka: 16/1 after 3 overs

16:08 (IST)

AUS vs SL, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Update

Teams:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.

One forced change for Australia, with Agar coming in for the COVID-positive Zampa. The Sri Lankans, meanwhile, bring Pathum Nissanka back into their lineup.
16:03 (IST)

Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Update

Australia win the toss, and skipper Aaron Finch opts to field in the crucial encounter against Sri Lanka in Perth on Tuesday.
Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score T20 World Cup: Patthum Nissanka, Dhananjaya steady SL at 63/1 after 10 overs

Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup, LIVE CRICKET SCORE: Australia face Sri Lanka in crucial encounter in Perth

Preview: Defending champions Australia will hope to bounce back from a heavy defeat in their opening game of the T20 World Cup when they take on Sri Lanka in Perth on Tuesday.

T20 World Cup Home | Schedule | Results | Points Table | T20 World Cup News | Photos

Defending champions and hosts Australia, who lifted their maiden T20 world title in the UAE last year after hammering New Zealand in the final, suffered a reversal of fortunes in the World Cup opener on Saturday with the Black Caps dishing out a clinical all-round show in an 89-run win.

Sri Lanka, find themselves at the opposite end of the spectrum, having registered their eighth win in nine T20Is with a nine-wicket hammering of Ireland on Sunday. Much like their Asia Cup campaign, Sri Lanka started their journey in the 2022 T20 World Cup with a defeat against Namibia, but went on to beat UAE and Netherlands to finish on top of Group A with the best Net Run Rate (NRR).

Australia face a must-win scenario in the seventh match of the Super 12s stage after their defeat at the hands of the Trans-Tasman rivals. And even a victory might not necessarily put them out of the danger zone — they current have the worst NRR (-4.450) among all the teams in the Super 12s, and will hope to win each of their remaining games by big margins, including the one on Tuesday, if they are to progress into the knockouts.

Venue: Perth Stadium

Time: 4.30 pm IST (7 pm local time).

Squads:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Kane Richardson.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, Pathum Nissanka.

