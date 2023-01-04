Australia cricketer Matt Renshaw tested COVID positive but was named in the Test team for the first time since 2018. The 26-year-old batter was feeling unwell and returned a positive rapid antigen on the morning of the third and final Test against South Africa at Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

However, Renshaw was named in the playing XI anyway, listed to bat at number six as Australia confirmed that the southpaw will “continue to take part in the match” despite his positive result.

Notably, Renshaw was seen standing separately from the other Australian players during the national anthems and was then seen sitting away from the team dugout on the outfield during the Test’s first session as he was separated from the rest of the squad.

“Australian batter Matthew Renshaw reported feeling unwell shortly before play in the third Test match against South Africa in Sydney and was separated from the squad. Renshaw has since returned a positive RAT test. He will continue to take part in the match,” a CA spokesperson said.

Simon Taufel explains the process for a COVID-replacement player (if needed) #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/tozxki2D4w — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 4, 2023

As per the ICC laws brought in during the Covid-19 pandemic, players can be substituted out of a match if they test positive and feel unfit to play, but they can continue playing if they feel well enough. Hence, Renshaw is allowed to keep playing if he feels fit but if he doesn’t, and his positive COVID test is confirmed with a PCR test then he can be replaced by backup batter Marcus Harris, or Peter Handscomb, who has been listed on Australia’s team sheet as a sub fielder.

It is worth noting that Renshaw is making his Test comeback after last playing in March 2018 and for the same reason, former Australia coach Justin Langer said there’s “no way” the batter would want to give his spot up.

“There is no way, whether he’s got COVID or not, that he’s giving up this shot for anything in the world,” Langer said on Channel 7.

Meanwhile, Australia are aiming for a clean sweep of the three-match series which they lead 1-0 against the Proteas.

