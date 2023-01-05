Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 1 Report: Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja made half-centuries as luckless South Africa were denied twice by the TV umpire before bad light and then rain brought an early end to the opening day of the third Test at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Khawaja and Labuschagne shared a 135-run partnership after Australia won the toss and batted, chasing a sweep of the three-match series and confirm their place in the World Test Championship final later this year.

At stumps Wednesday, Australia was 147/2 with Khawaja unbeaten on 54.

Labuschagne was dismissed by Anrich Nortje for 79 with what was the last ball of a truncated day that lost more than three hours to the weather conditions.

The day could have been far brighter for South Africa had the television umpire agreed with its on-field colleagues with two close calls going against the tourists in an eventful middle session.

Khawaja survived an lbw appeal from Simon Harmer with the second ball after lunch. The opener was given out by the on-field umpire but Khawaja immediately requested the TV umpire review which showed the ball had hit the batters glove on the way through to hitting the pad to see the decision overturned.

Labuschagne was even more fortunate when he edged a low catch to Harmer at first slip off Marco Jansen when on 70. Labuschagne stood his ground while South Africa celebrated the wicket. After several minutes of deliberation the TV umpire found that the ball had not carried cleanly through to Harmer and overturned the on-field call to earn Labuschagne a reprieve.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.