Day 4 preview: Australia will hope to wrap up the three-Test series against South Africa with a game to spare on Day 4 of the second Test in Melbourne.

Australia, who currently are on top of the World Test Championship table, declared on a mammoth first innings score of 575/8 on Wednesday following a double-hundred from opener David Warner as well as wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey’s 111-run knock.

This was after they bundled the Proteas out for 189 following a five-for from all-rounder Cameron Green, who would then go on to slam an unbeaten 51 during the Australian innings despite nursing a finger injury.

South Africa would then got off to a horror start in their second essay as skipper Dean Elgar was caught-behind off Pat Cummins’ bowling for a three-ball duck. Sarel Erwee and Theunis de Bruyn would then bat out the remaining overs of the evening session, a little more than five, as South Africa ended the day on 15 for the loss of one wicket.

An Australian victory would further bolster their chances of making the final after having narrowly missed out on a top-two finish in the previous cycle, which New Zealand won after beating India in the final in Southampton. While hoping to win the remaining game at Sydney, South Africa would also have to sweep the two-match series against West Indies at home while also depending on the results in the India vs Australia series that takes place in February to qualify.

