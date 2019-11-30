David Warner surpassed one of the great Donald Bradman’s records at the Adelaide Oval with a boundary to bring up his 300 against Pakistan, then whacked a six off Mohammad Abbas to break the record for the biggest innings in a day-night cricket Test.

Warner’s 37th boundary of the innings took him past Bradman’s 299 not out against South Africa in 1931-32 as the highest test score at the Adelaide Oval, which for a long time was Bradman’s home ground.

To add insult to injury for the visitors, Warner surpassed Pakistan captain Azhar Ali’s record for the biggest innings in a day-night test. He equaled Azhar’s 302, then hit his first six of the innings to move to 308.

Warner's onslaught was halted when Australia declared 589/3 with him batting on 335.

Warner's terrific knock lead to exhilarating reactions pouring in from all quarters on Twitter. Here's a look at some of the best reactions.

What a player!

David Warner made his debut as T20 specialist now registered his maiden triple century in Test cricket.... What a journey! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) November 30, 2019

What a list!

David Warner becomes the fourth batsman to hit a triple-hundred against Pakistan after Sir Gary Sobers, Mark Taylor and Virender Sehwag #AUSvPAK #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 30, 2019

Remarkable achievement!

For the cracking rate at which he has scored runs, this is a remarkable triple century by @davidwarner31, even allowing for poor Pak bowling attack. Unless he makes a mistake out of fatigue or Aus declare to pick up some wickets, Brian Lara’s record score unsafe today — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 30, 2019

Special 300

A 300 is special. @davidwarner31 is making up very quickly for a lean Ashes. And spare a thought for Yasir Shah who is about to go past 200 again — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 30, 2019

Just for laughs!

warner has now made more than the entire bangladesh batting line up did in both innings combined in the previous pink ball test #AUSvPAK — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) November 30, 2019

Dry run in Ashes must have inspired this knock

Not just the Ashes slump but everything that went before. The emotion poured out when he reached 300. Meant a lot to @davidwarner31 #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/4FUsBlv22h — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) November 30, 2019

A 300 is a 300 is a 300

You know what’s really, really easy? Sitting on the couch and belittling an innings because it’s at home, or against a team that’s struggling, or not in an Ashes series. You know what’s really, really bloody hard? Making a Test triple-century, ever, against anyone.#AUSvPAK — Brydon Coverdale (@brydoncoverdale) November 30, 2019

Warner has proven himself wrong

