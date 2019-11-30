First Cricket
Australia vs Pakistan: 'What a journey', 'remarkable feat', Twitter applauds David Warner after he smashes maiden triple hundred

David Warner's triple ton has put Australia in commanding position in second Test against Pakistan. Here's a look at some of the best Twitter reactions to the marvelous knock.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 30, 2019 13:00:12 IST

David Warner surpassed one of the great Donald Bradman’s records at the Adelaide Oval with a boundary to bring up his 300 against Pakistan, then whacked a six off Mohammad Abbas to break the record for the biggest innings in a day-night cricket Test.

Warner’s 37th boundary of the innings took him past Bradman’s 299 not out against South Africa in 1931-32 as the highest test score at the Adelaide Oval, which for a long time was Bradman’s home ground.

To add insult to injury for the visitors, Warner surpassed Pakistan captain Azhar Ali’s record for the biggest innings in a day-night test. He equaled Azhar’s 302, then hit his first six of the innings to move to 308.

Warner's onslaught was halted when Australia declared 589/3 with him batting on 335.

Warner's terrific knock lead to exhilarating reactions pouring in from all quarters on Twitter. Here's a look at some of the best reactions.

What a player!

What a list!

Remarkable achievement!

Special 300

Just for laughs!

Dry run in Ashes must have inspired this knock

A 300 is a 300 is a 300

Warner has proven himself wrong

Updated Date: Nov 30, 2019 13:00:12 IST

Tags : Australia Cricket Team, Australia Vs Pakistan, Australia Vs Pakistan 2019, Cricket, David Warner, Don Bradman, Pakistan Cricket Team, Sir Don Bradman

