Australia vs Pakistan: 'What a journey', 'remarkable feat', Twitter applauds David Warner after he smashes maiden triple hundred
David Warner's triple ton has put Australia in commanding position in second Test against Pakistan. Here's a look at some of the best Twitter reactions to the marvelous knock.
David Warner surpassed one of the great Donald Bradman’s records at the Adelaide Oval with a boundary to bring up his 300 against Pakistan, then whacked a six off Mohammad Abbas to break the record for the biggest innings in a day-night cricket Test.
Warner’s 37th boundary of the innings took him past Bradman’s 299 not out against South Africa in 1931-32 as the highest test score at the Adelaide Oval, which for a long time was Bradman’s home ground.
To add insult to injury for the visitors, Warner surpassed Pakistan captain Azhar Ali’s record for the biggest innings in a day-night test. He equaled Azhar’s 302, then hit his first six of the innings to move to 308.
Warner's onslaught was halted when Australia declared 589/3 with him batting on 335.
Warner's terrific knock lead to exhilarating reactions pouring in from all quarters on Twitter. Here's a look at some of the best reactions.
What a player!
What a list!
Remarkable achievement!
Special 300
Just for laughs!
Dry run in Ashes must have inspired this knock
A 300 is a 300 is a 300
Warner has proven himself wrong
Updated Date:
Nov 30, 2019 13:00:12 IST
