Australia vs Pakistan: Hosts retain team for second Test in Adelaide after convincing win in Brisbane; Pakistan set for changes
Australia captain Tim Paine said there's no reason to change the team that beat Pakistan by an innings and five runs in the first Test in Brisbane.
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs WI Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs MUM Mumbai beat Punjab by 22 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs HAR Maharashtra beat Haryana by 2 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ Vs DEL Rajasthan beat Delhi by 2 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs JHA Tamil Nadu beat Jharkhand by 8 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand beat England by an innings and 65 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 29th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 29th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 6th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN vs RAJ - Nov 29th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR vs KAR - Nov 29th, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs GUJ - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in Maharashtra: To counter unethical post-poll alliances, scope of anti-defection law needs widening
-
Land rights for refugees in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee's new step to counter BJP is nothing but political gimmick
-
Indian govt and media's harsh reaction to Turkey's comments on Kashmir an unwarranted misreading of situation
-
Nirmala Sitharaman is right; economy is not in a recession yet, but that doesn’t take away pain of slowdown from households
-
Champions League: Chelsea, Liverpool held to draws by Valencia, Napoli; Lionel Messi powers Barcelona to last 16
-
Jharkhand election: Rise of starvation deaths, breakdown of welfare schemes to influence tribal voting
-
The Irishman, Marriage Story, The Two Popes — How Netflix is attracting traditional big-screen releases
-
Brick Lane author Monica Ali: Good writing means sometimes confronting difficult truths, going to uncomfortable places
-
Marathwada: Women tackle climate emergency through sustainable, organic agriculture
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Adelaide: Australia have retained an unchanged lineup for the second Test against Pakistan. The visitors will wait until after a training session Friday morning to make what is expected to be two changes to their XI for the day-night Adelaide Oval match.
Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and five runs in the first Test. Getty Images
Australia captain Tim Paine said there's no reason to change the team that beat Pakistan by an innings and five runs in the first Test in Brisbane.
“Obviously we thought we played a pretty good game of cricket last week," Paine said Thursday. “Our (bowling) attack is all feeling good and fresh and they have all got great pink ball records, so no need to change."
The first match at the Gabba ended inside four days, giving both teams an extra day of rest.
A Pakistan team official said team management would wait until just before the toss to confirm the starting XI.
There’s been widespread speculation this week that veteran seam bowler Mohammad Abbas and opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq will come into the Pakistan lineup.
Abbas, who would likely come in at the expense of Imran Khan, was a surprise omission from the Gabba test but took 17 wickets at an average of 10.58 the last time he played against Australia in the United Arab Emirates.
Paine predicted Abbas would be recalled for Pakistan.
“We're as prepared as we can be without facing him," Paine said. "We all know what he does, we've got a different side that played against him before. He's an exceptional bowler, his record would suggest that.”
Australia team: Joe Burns, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, James Pattinson, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 28, 2019 12:08:17 IST
Also See
Australia vs Pakistan: Visitors consider Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Abbas changes for the second Test
Australia vs Pakistan: Yasir Shah has woken up awful sleeping beast Steve Smith, feel Australian teammates
Australia vs Pakistan: Visitors' blend of young and experienced batting vs Aussies' formidable bowling attack to headline Test series