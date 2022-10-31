Australia vs Ireland Live score T20 World Cup: AUS 8/0 after 2 overs vs IRE

PREVIEW: Australia will be up against Ireland in Brisbane. The hosts will look to take crucial points as they only have one win from three matches so far in the competition. The Aussies lost to New Zealand in the first fixture but made a fine return against Sri Lanka to clinch a win by 7 wickets before their third game against England was washed away.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

Ireland on the other side, are presently at number three spot, one ahead of Australia in the points table. The Irish team lost to Sri Lanka but defeated England before their encounter against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain.

Both the sides will now look to take two points to stay in the hunt for a semi-final spot.

SQUADS:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green, Steven Smith

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Stephen Doheny

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.