Australia vs Ireland Live score T20 World Cup: AUS 8/0 after 2 overs vs IRE

After 2 overs,Australia 8/0 ( David Warner 3 , Aaron Finch (C) 5)
This has been a cautious start from the two Australian openers but Ireland have been spot on so far
|Australia
|Ireland
|8/1 (2.1 ov) - R/R 3.69
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Aaron Finch (C)
|Batting
|5
|6
|0
|0
|Mitchell Marsh
|Batting
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Mark Adair
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Barry McCarthy
|0.1
|0
|0
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 8/1 (2.1)
|
8 (8) R/R: 3.69
David Warner 3(7)
Aaron Finch (C) 5(6)
|
David Warner 3(7) S.R (42.85)
c Mark Adair b Barry McCarthy
Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup, LIVE cricket score and updates, ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the T20 World Cup fixture between Australia and Ireland. Australia have been put into bat
AUS vs IRE
Aaron Finch and David Warner begin the proceedings for Australia and Joshua Little will bowl the first over. Warner hasn't had a great tournament so far and would be looking to get back among runs
The sky is slightly getting dark in Brisbane. No real signs of rain at the moment though. Let's hope that there is no rain-curtailed game today. We already have had some of them getting washed away. Both Ireland and Australia have had a match each, getting abandoned due to rain
"We will bowl first, it's a big game for us (playing against Australia). Always nice to know what we can do in the second innings. There has been excitement among the guys, we are playing against the world champions today. What an opportunity to play against a team like Australia," says Andrew Balbirnie after winning the toss
AUS vs IRE
Playing XI
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little
AUS vs IRE
Playing XI
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood
Australia vs Ireland
Ireland have won the toss and they have elected to bowl first against Australia
The sounds of training at Northern Suburbs Cricket Club.#BackingGreen #T20WorldCup ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/AfYDKUMdVn— Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) October 30, 2022
Australia need to get some crucial points today as they have one win from three matches. In fact, Ireland are placed at three, one ahead of the Australian side in the points table with a better NRR
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the T20 World Cup fixture between Australia and Ireland
PREVIEW: Australia will be up against Ireland in Brisbane. The hosts will look to take crucial points as they only have one win from three matches so far in the competition. The Aussies lost to New Zealand in the first fixture but made a fine return against Sri Lanka to clinch a win by 7 wickets before their third game against England was washed away.
T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos
Ireland on the other side, are presently at number three spot, one ahead of Australia in the points table. The Irish team lost to Sri Lanka but defeated England before their encounter against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain.
Both the sides will now look to take two points to stay in the hunt for a semi-final spot.
SQUADS:
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green, Steven Smith
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Stephen Doheny
