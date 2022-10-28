Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Australia vs England Live score T20 World Cup: Play delayed due to wet outfield at MCG
Australia vs England Live score T20 World Cup: Play delayed due to wet outfield at MCG

Australia vs England Live score T20 World Cup: Play delayed due to wet outfield at MCG

Australia vs England T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates, ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the T20 World Cup fixture between Australia and England at the MCG. Toss has been delayed due to rain in Melbourne

15:00 (IST)

AUS vs ENG LIVE 
We will have to wait. The next inspection will now take place at 20:50 Local Time. There is no rain but we will have to see if the ground gets ready on time

14:38 (IST)

14:13 (IST)

AUS vs ENG LIVE UPDATES
And the wait GOES ON! The umpires had a closer look and a chat with the captains. There is another inspection scheduled for 20:15 PM Local Time

14:04 (IST)

AUS vs ENG LIVE
How important this game is for England as far as the points table is concerned. Their defeat against Ireland have pushed them on the back foot

13:43 (IST)

AUS vs ENG LIVE
There is some positive news finally. The run-up covers are coming off as the rain has stopped. The main covers stay on though. The outfield is quite wet

13:34 (IST)

13:30 (IST)

13:21 (IST)

AUS vs ENG LIVE UPDATES
It would be interesting to see as to who keeps wickets if Matthew Wade who tested positive for COVID-19 is not included in the XI

13:18 (IST)

AUS vs ENG LIVE 
The cut-off time for a 5-over game is 4:16 PM (IST). We just hope, we don't have to wait till then and the game gets underway soon

13:09 (IST)

"The rain is starting to come little bit stronger right now. It's got to stop raining for a little bit of time as well because the ground is very damp and quite moist under foot. Everyone's got their fingers crossed. Right now, it's looking doom and gloom," says Shane Watson.

Load More

Highlights

title-img
Australia vs England Live score T20 World Cup: Play delayed due to wet outfield at MCG

Australia vs England T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates


Preview: Group 1 of the super 12 stage at the T20 World Cup was always a tense group with multiple equally talented teams pooled together. The group became more rigorous with Sri Lanka’s qualification to that group.

In spite of the strong teams pooled together, England and Australia were considered to be favourites to qualify from the group. However, after a couple of matches in the super 12 stage and with Australia’s and England’s defeats to New Zealand and Ireland, the group is wide open for assumptions.

And hence, the situation after each team having played two games is that this match proves to be of utmost importance in their individual chances of qualification. A match that was expected to decide the number one and two sides from the group, might now prove to be an eliminator as the loser’s semi-final hopes will be severely dented.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: October 28, 2022 14:36:10 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

T20 World Cup: Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist offer advice on Australia's rescue effort
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup: Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist offer advice on Australia's rescue effort

After being thoroughly beaten by New Zealand in the Super 12s opener, Australia take on Sri Lanka in a do-or-die clash.

T20 World Cup: David Warner likely to do wicket-keeping for Australia, says skipper Aaron Finch
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup: David Warner likely to do wicket-keeping for Australia, says skipper Aaron Finch

Warner will be Australia's back-up wicket-keeper after Jos Inglis was ruled out with a freak injury.

T20 Wrold Cup 2022: I've been trying to make some technical changes, says Aaron Finch
First Cricket News

T20 Wrold Cup 2022: I've been trying to make some technical changes, says Aaron Finch

Australia have lost two of their last three T20 series, but Aaron Finch feels the main thing is to peak at the right moment.