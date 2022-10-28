Australia vs England Live score T20 World Cup: Play delayed due to wet outfield at MCG

AUS vs ENG LIVE
We will have to wait. The next inspection will now take place at 20:50 Local Time. There is no rain but we will have to see if the ground gets ready on time
Australia vs England T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates, ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the T20 World Cup fixture between Australia and England at the MCG. Toss has been delayed due to rain in Melbourne
AUS vs ENG LIVE
We will have to wait. The next inspection will now take place at 20:50 Local Time. There is no rain but we will have to see if the ground gets ready on time
Update from Melbourne 🏟— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 28, 2022
Toss continues to be delayed due to wet outfield. Umpires will carry another round of inspection at 8:15 pm local time (around 30 mins later).#T20WorldCup | #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/IvfqZxPgcB
AUS vs ENG LIVE UPDATES
And the wait GOES ON! The umpires had a closer look and a chat with the captains. There is another inspection scheduled for 20:15 PM Local Time
AUS vs ENG LIVE
How important this game is for England as far as the points table is concerned. Their defeat against Ireland have pushed them on the back foot
AUS vs ENG LIVE
There is some positive news finally. The run-up covers are coming off as the rain has stopped. The main covers stay on though. The outfield is quite wet
It's very wet here in Melbourne ☔— England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 28, 2022
Inspection set for 9.30am UK time 🤞#T20WorldCup | #England pic.twitter.com/21rWisrop1
The toss between England and Australia has been delayed due to rain ☔#T20WorldCup #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/lLvI7dLsGJ— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 28, 2022
AUS vs ENG LIVE UPDATES
It would be interesting to see as to who keeps wickets if Matthew Wade who tested positive for COVID-19 is not included in the XI
AUS vs ENG LIVE
The cut-off time for a 5-over game is 4:16 PM (IST). We just hope, we don't have to wait till then and the game gets underway soon
"The rain is starting to come little bit stronger right now. It's got to stop raining for a little bit of time as well because the ground is very damp and quite moist under foot. Everyone's got their fingers crossed. Right now, it's looking doom and gloom," says Shane Watson.
Preview: Group 1 of the super 12 stage at the T20 World Cup was always a tense group with multiple equally talented teams pooled together. The group became more rigorous with Sri Lanka’s qualification to that group.
In spite of the strong teams pooled together, England and Australia were considered to be favourites to qualify from the group. However, after a couple of matches in the super 12 stage and with Australia’s and England’s defeats to New Zealand and Ireland, the group is wide open for assumptions.
And hence, the situation after each team having played two games is that this match proves to be of utmost importance in their individual chances of qualification. A match that was expected to decide the number one and two sides from the group, might now prove to be an eliminator as the loser’s semi-final hopes will be severely dented.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
After being thoroughly beaten by New Zealand in the Super 12s opener, Australia take on Sri Lanka in a do-or-die clash.
Warner will be Australia's back-up wicket-keeper after Jos Inglis was ruled out with a freak injury.
Australia have lost two of their last three T20 series, but Aaron Finch feels the main thing is to peak at the right moment.