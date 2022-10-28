Australia vs England Live score T20 World Cup: Play delayed due to wet outfield at MCG



Preview: Group 1 of the super 12 stage at the T20 World Cup was always a tense group with multiple equally talented teams pooled together. The group became more rigorous with Sri Lanka’s qualification to that group.

In spite of the strong teams pooled together, England and Australia were considered to be favourites to qualify from the group. However, after a couple of matches in the super 12 stage and with Australia’s and England’s defeats to New Zealand and Ireland, the group is wide open for assumptions.

And hence, the situation after each team having played two games is that this match proves to be of utmost importance in their individual chances of qualification. A match that was expected to decide the number one and two sides from the group, might now prove to be an eliminator as the loser’s semi-final hopes will be severely dented.

