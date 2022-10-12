Australia vs England 2nd T20 Live update: Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bowl in the second T20 against England at an overcast and chilly Canberra on Wednesday.

The visitors won the opening match in Perth by eight runs, but it was against an Australian team that rested its entire first-choice bowling attack.

Quicks Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, along with spinner Adam Zampa and the big-hitting Glenn Maxwell, return as their preparations for defending the World Cup ramp up.

“It looks like a really good wicket. No other reason to bowl,” said Finch, who confirmed he would revert to opener this match after recently dropping down the order.

England made two changes with Chris Jordan and David Willey in for Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

“We would have bowled as well,” said England captain Jos Buttler. “Just giving Mark a rest, wrapping him in cotton wool,” he added of paceman Wood.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England: Jos Buttler (capt) Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

Umpires: Donovan Koch (AUS), Phillip Gillespie (AUS)

TV Umpire: Sam Nogajski (AUS)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

With inputs from AFP

