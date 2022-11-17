Australia vs England 1st ODI Highlights: Australia beat England by six wickets
Match report: Australia defeated England by six wickets in the first ODI at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.
The hosts had won the toss and opted to field. England rode on Dawid Malan’s (134) knock to post 287/9 from 50 overs.
In reply, the top-order consisting of David Warner (86), Travis Head (69) and Steve Smith (80*) all fired to help Australia chase down the target in 46.5 overs. Warner and Head forged 147 runs for the first wicket.
The following were the playing XIs of both teams:
Australia XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
England XI: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Luke Wood, Olly Stone
Preview: World champions England are back to playing cricket after winning the T20 World Cup just last Sunday. Their first assignment is a three-match ODI series against Australia. England are well aware of the conditions in Australia having played the recent T20 Worl Cup there and that should help them in the series.
Australia, meanwhile, are looking to make a strong comeback after failing to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.
Squads:
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar
England: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Sam Billings, Chris Jordan, Olly Stone, Luke Wood
The first Australia vs England ODI will be live on Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV app.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
After a picture of Hales in blackface was published by The Sun last year, Hales had in November 2021 apologised via an Instagram video.
Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka was charged with four counts of sexual assault.
Ashwin, who had famously run Jos Buttler out in a similar manner in 2019, was quizzed about the fairness of the dismissal ahead of India's Super 12 clash against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup.