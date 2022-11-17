Match report: Australia defeated England by six wickets in the first ODI at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

The hosts had won the toss and opted to field. England rode on Dawid Malan’s (134) knock to post 287/9 from 50 overs.

In reply, the top-order consisting of David Warner (86), Travis Head (69) and Steve Smith (80*) all fired to help Australia chase down the target in 46.5 overs. Warner and Head forged 147 runs for the first wicket.

The following were the playing XIs of both teams:

Australia XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

England XI: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Luke Wood, Olly Stone

Preview: World champions England are back to playing cricket after winning the T20 World Cup just last Sunday. Their first assignment is a three-match ODI series against Australia. England are well aware of the conditions in Australia having played the recent T20 Worl Cup there and that should help them in the series.

Australia, meanwhile, are looking to make a strong comeback after failing to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

Squads:

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar

England: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Sam Billings, Chris Jordan, Olly Stone, Luke Wood

The first Australia vs England ODI will be live on Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV app.

