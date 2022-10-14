Australia vs England 3rd T20I: Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bowl in the third T20 against England in Canberra on Friday, the final official T20 for both teams before the World Cup.

England won the opening two T20s, both by eight runs, as the home side struggled for form ahead of their hosting of the world tournament.

Finch, playing his 100th T20 international, confirmed that fellow opener David Warner had been rested after hurting his neck while fielding in the second T20 on Wednesday.

He also said Steve Smith would play, after being left out of the team for the opening two matches.

Finch, who will open the batting with Glenn Maxwell, said Australia needed to get better when batting second.

“We’ve got to get better at chasing. It’s something that over the last little period we’ve stumbled a bit,” he said.

“We think it’s the right call on this wicket.”

Buttler said he would also have chosen to field first.

“We’d have liked to have bowled purely for the fact that we’ve batted first in the previous two,” he said.

England have recalled pace bowler Mark Wood and seamer Chris Woakes for Sam Curran and Chris Jordan.

Playing XI

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England: Jos Buttler (capt) Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

Umpires: Donovan Koch (AUS), Sam Nogajski (AUS)

TV Umpire: Phillip Gillespie (AUS)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

