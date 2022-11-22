Australia vs England, 3rd ODI Highlights: Hosts win by 221 runs (DLS method), clinch series 3-0

Toss news: England won the toss and opted to field in the Melbourne ODI.

Playing XIs: Pat Cummins is back as the captain of Australia.

Australia XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England XI: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler(w/c), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Olly Stone

Preview: Australia have already clinched the three-match series by winning the first two ODIs. The hosts won the first ODI by 6 wickets and beat England by 72 runs in the second ODI.

England will look to salvage some pride by collecting a consolation win on Tuesday while the hosts will be looking to complete a series sweep over the reigning ODI and T20 world champions. England’s openers have filed to do well in both the ODIs so far and the team will hope for a better start from them at Melbourne to give Australia a tough fight The Aussies have been pretty good overall.

Squads:

England: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Jos Buttler(c), Chris Jordan, Olly Stone, Luke Wood

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis,Riley Meredith, Cameron Green

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.