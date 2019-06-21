Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Small in size, giant in deed', Twitter hails Bangladesh's battling performance
From David Warner's record to Mushfiqur Rahim's battling ton, here's how Twitter reacted to the Australia vs Bangladesh match at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|New Zealand
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|England
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|India
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|Bangladesh
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|Sri Lanka
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|West Indies
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|South Africa
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|Pakistan
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
Australia strengthened their Cricket World Cup semi-final credentials and punctured Bangladesh's in a 48-run victory at Trent Bridge.
David Warner became the tournament's leading run-scorer by hitting 166 in two century partnerships that underlined a 381-5 total, the second highest in World Cups for Australia.
Then Mitchell Starc grabbed sole leadership among the wicket-takers with his 14th and 15th as Bangladesh's chase slowly unravelled and finished tamely on 333-8.
Mushfiqur Rahim finished a first World Cup century on 102 not out, but his team's hopes faded halfway through their chase when Tamim Iqbal (62) was back in the pavilion with Shakib Al Hasan (41).
Australia, the defending champions back on top of the standings, go to Lord's on Tuesday to face top-ranked England in good shape. Since losing to India, Australia have won three straight group matches and posted four consecutive 300-plus scores.
For Bangladesh, defeat means they have to win their last three matches against Afghanistan, mighty India, and Pakistan to make their first World Cup semi-finals. Not impossible, but the top four of Australia, New Zealand, England and India looks increasingly set.
From David Warner's record to Mushfiqur Rahim's battling ton, here's how Twitter reacted to the Australia vs Bangladesh match.
With inputs from AP
