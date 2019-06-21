First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 26 Jun 20, 2019
AUS vs BAN
Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs
ZIM in NED | 1st ODI Jun 19, 2019
NED vs ZIM
Netherlands beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets (D/L method)
ICC CWC Jun 21, 2019
ENG vs SL
Headingley, Leeds
ZIM in NED Jun 21, 2019
NED vs ZIM
Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer
Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Small in size, giant in deed', Twitter hails Bangladesh's battling performance

From David Warner's record to Mushfiqur Rahim's battling ton, here's how Twitter reacted to the Australia vs Bangladesh match at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 21, 2019 00:10:22 IST

Australia strengthened their Cricket World Cup semi-final credentials and punctured Bangladesh's in a 48-run victory at Trent Bridge.

David Warner became the tournament's leading run-scorer by hitting 166 in two century partnerships that underlined a 381-5 total, the second highest in World Cups for Australia.

Then Mitchell Starc grabbed sole leadership among the wicket-takers with his 14th and 15th as Bangladesh's chase slowly unravelled and finished tamely on 333-8.

Mushfiqur Rahim finished a first World Cup century on 102 not out, but his team's hopes faded halfway through their chase when Tamim Iqbal (62) was back in the pavilion with Shakib Al Hasan (41).

Australia, the defending champions back on top of the standings, go to Lord's on Tuesday to face top-ranked England in good shape. Since losing to India, Australia have won three straight group matches and posted four consecutive 300-plus scores.

For Bangladesh, defeat means they have to win their last three matches against Afghanistan, mighty India, and Pakistan to make their first World Cup semi-finals. Not impossible, but the top four of Australia, New Zealand, England and India looks increasingly set.

From David Warner's record to Mushfiqur Rahim's battling ton, here's how Twitter reacted to the Australia vs Bangladesh match.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2019 00:10:22 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 6 5 1 0 10
New Zealand 5 4 0 1 9
England 5 4 1 0 8
India 4 3 0 1 7
Bangladesh 6 2 3 1 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 5 1 3 1 3
South Africa 6 1 4 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 5 0 5 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

