Australia strengthened their Cricket World Cup semi-final credentials and punctured Bangladesh's in a 48-run victory at Trent Bridge.

David Warner became the tournament's leading run-scorer by hitting 166 in two century partnerships that underlined a 381-5 total, the second highest in World Cups for Australia.

Then Mitchell Starc grabbed sole leadership among the wicket-takers with his 14th and 15th as Bangladesh's chase slowly unravelled and finished tamely on 333-8.

Mushfiqur Rahim finished a first World Cup century on 102 not out, but his team's hopes faded halfway through their chase when Tamim Iqbal (62) was back in the pavilion with Shakib Al Hasan (41).

Australia, the defending champions back on top of the standings, go to Lord's on Tuesday to face top-ranked England in good shape. Since losing to India, Australia have won three straight group matches and posted four consecutive 300-plus scores.

For Bangladesh, defeat means they have to win their last three matches against Afghanistan, mighty India, and Pakistan to make their first World Cup semi-finals. Not impossible, but the top four of Australia, New Zealand, England and India looks increasingly set.

From David Warner's record to Mushfiqur Rahim's battling ton, here's how Twitter reacted to the Australia vs Bangladesh match.

Since resuming their opening partnership at the start of #CWC19, Finch and Warner have put on: 96 v Afg 15 v WI 61 v Ind 146 v Pak 80 v SL 52* v Ban — Louis Cameron (@LouisDBCameron) June 20, 2019

David Warner is the first player in history to post two 150+ scores in men’s World Cups #CWC19 — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) June 20, 2019

Soumya Sarkar doing a brilliant Doug Walters impression here. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) June 20, 2019

khawaja had mercy on bangladesh #AUSvBAN — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) June 20, 2019

No. of century partnerships for Bangladesh in World Cups: 1999 - 0 2003 - 0 2007 - 0 2011 - 0 2015 - 3 2019 - 4*#AusvBan #CWC19 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 20, 2019

Small in size, giant in deed #MushfiqurRahim — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 20, 2019

1 - This is now the highest match aggregate in a men's @cricketworldcup match - surpassing the 688 between Aus and SL in 2015. Feast. #CWC19 #AUSvBAN — OptaJim (@OptaJim) June 20, 2019

They are going to fall short today, and that's only because their bowlers conceded so many. Bangladesh's batting has been one of the highlights of this World Cup — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) June 20, 2019

