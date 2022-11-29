Perth: Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins has said that there are “no cowards” in the side contrary to what is being claimed by former coach Justin Langer.

Last week, Langer had said that some of the players in the team weren’t transparent about the feedback which eventually led to his exit despite a successful run at the 2021 Ashes and T20 World Cup.

“There’s no cowards in Australian cricket, not ever,” Cummins told reporters on the eve of the first Test against West Indies. “I’d probably never disclose private conversations. I think it’s disappointing sometimes the focus gets drawn to off-field issues but it hasn’t really affected our team.”

“I think there’s no ill will to what he was trying to do and he clarified afterwards,” Cummins said.

“I think he had a think about it and clarified it, so thank him for that. But we’re really proud of the last 12 months, how we’ve fronted up, the way we’ve played, the way we’ve conducted ourselves. Players can certainly hold their heads high.”

Australia announce playing XI for first Test vs West Indies

Australia have also confirmed the XI for the first Test in Perth. David Warner is likely to open the innings with Usman Khawaja while the batting unit comprises of Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green and Alex Carey.

The pace trio of Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc and spinner Nathan Lyon will perform the bowling duties.

Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

