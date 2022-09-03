AUS vs ZIM 3rd ODI: Mitchell Starc breaks 23-year-old record of Saqlain Mushtaq

Australia were stunned by Zimbabwe in the third ODI on Saturday as the visitors defeated the Aussies by three wickets at Tony Ireland Stadium in Townsville to deny them a clean sweep.

However, there was something to cheer for the Aussies as pacer Mitchell Starc claimed his 200th ODI wicket during the match to become the fastest ever to reach the milestone thus breaking a 23-year-old record.

Notably, 32-year-old Starc becomes the quickest-ever bowler to 200 ODI wickets, eclipsing the 23-year-old record set by former Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq.

Starc, who was playing in his 102nd ODI, dismissed Ryan Burl, who spooned a catch to Cameron Green at mid-off. It was Starc’s 200 wicket and he achieved the feat in two fewer matches than the former Pakistani cricketer (104).

Also, Starc has reached a double-century of wicket in fewer matches than the likes of Brett Lee (112 ODIs), the late Shane Warne (125), Mitchell Johnson (129) and Glenn McGrath (133).

Starc was also the quickest ever to 100 ODI wickets (after 52 matches) in 2016, though Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan had improved upon that mark in 2018, reaching the milestone in eight fewer games.

Talking about the match, Zimbabwe’s part-time leggie Ryan Burl bagged five wickets to help his side restrict Australia to 141 in 31 overs. Chasing a low target, the visitors rode on Tadiwanashe Marumani’s 35 and skipper Regis Chakabva’s unbeaten 37 to win the dead rubber with 11 overs to spare.

It is Zimbabwe’s first-ever victory on Australian soil and only third win against the Aussies in ODIs. Both sides have faced each other in 33 matches in ODI. Out of these 33 games, Australia have won 29 whereas Zimbabwe have come out victorious on 3 occasions. One match ended without a result.

