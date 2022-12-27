There is no shortage of entertainment in a cricket match. Apart from the on-field actions, fans are often spotted performing several antics while watching the game from the stands. But this time, the crowd stole the show with something unique during the second-day of play in the Boxing Day Test between Australia and South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Post lunch, during Australia’s batting in the first innings, fans in a particular portion of the gallery went on to imitate the warm-up gestures of South African pacer Kagiso Rabada. The bowler was stretching his arms and preparing for his upcoming spell.



The broadcasters made no mistake in recording the hilarious occurrence. A clip of the same was shared across social media by 7Cricket. In the video, Rabada was placed right behind the boundary line and thus, the crowd had a close view of him. In a candid action, the pacer started to stretch his shoulders.

To everyone’s surprise, the fans mimicked each and every move made out by Rabada and continued to imitate him in full sync. The show kept going for some moments. However, Rabada, who is quite recognised for his amusing antics, seemed unaware of what was happening behind him initially. He turned back later and discovered the hilarious scene but did not stop his exercise.

Australia are coming off a dominant victory in the first Test. The Pat Cummins-led unit are aiming to bag the three-match series by registering their second-consecutive win. In the first innings, a disastrous performance from South African batters saw them producing a mere 189-run total in the first innings.

Coming in to bat, the hosts took a dominant position in the game with opener David Warner leading from the front with a commendable double-century. Steve Smith partnered him well and got 85 runs to his name. Travis Head was also seen in a good rhythm and just two runs away from his half-century. At the end of play Day 2, Australia had built up a 197-run lead, with the scoreboard reading 386/3.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.