With the Cricket World Cup less than two months away, New Zealand seamer Tim Southee and former Australia batter Matthew Hayden believe the upcoming Asia Cup will be crucial to India’s preparations. India had announced their 17-member squad for the Asia Cup, led by Rohit Sharma, on Monday.

“I think you look at the Asia Cup, and what better place to have your team together around that? I’d imagine that is going to be a big part of the Indian team’s preparation at the Asia Cup,” Southee said on the sidelines of the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards in Mumbai.

Even though Rohit Sharma stressed on the batters needing to be flexible with their position in the batting lineup, some of the issues would get ironed out as the team plays matches.

Hayden believes Asia Cup will give India the chance to find solutions to their current questions.

“The Asia Cup is kind of where you’re going to see a lot more answers to those questions,” Hayden said. “Playing in their home conditions, in the build-up to the World Cup – the World Cup’s on our doorstep – that’s about as good as you get from the subcontinent teams, playing in Sri Lanka, in Pakistan, ahead of an enormous campaign here in India. There’s no question that you’re going to have bench players playing in this World Cup. Your outliers are as important as your key players. And it’s in your favour.

“But we all know how much everyone loves cricket here as well. To be at home, there’s an enormous pressure that will come with that. But I think that you’ve got good lead up time and good preparation.”

Southee also believes India will have plans to counter the left-arm pace of compatriot Trent Boult and Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi.

“I don’t know what it is, but it was always handy to have a left-armer’s something probably people don’t face a lot of. Those two guys that you mentioned, Shaheen Shah and Trent Boult, are quality bowlers and have caused a lot of players headaches over the years,” said the Kiwi bowler.

“I do not think it is too much of an issue. I’m sure the Indian players, world class players , will have solid game plans to whoever bowler they come up against,” he added.

The 34-year-old said New Zealand hope to have a fit Kane Williamson in time for the World Cup.

“Kane is doing everything possible to make sure he’s alright for the World Cup. We won’t know until we get closer to the World Cup, whether he will be available or not. I guess it is just wait and see with Kane,” he said.

“(If) you look at us, with such a small cricketing nation, he’s arguably one of our best ever cricketers. Any side that doesn’t have him in it is going to miss him. We’re hoping his recovery goes well and hoping that he’s going to be okay, but if he doesn’t, then it presents an opportunity for someone else to to step up,” Southee said.

“Over the last couple of years we’ve been able to build some depth from some players and I’m sure we’ll find someone that can fill that role,” he added.