Asia Cup set to be shifted from Pakistan to Sri Lanka: Report

The 2023 Asia Cup that is scheduled to take place later this year is set to move from Pakistan to Sri Lanka, a report in The Indian Express said on Monday.

The likelihood of the tournament being shifted from Pakistan had increased recently, with BCCI secretary Jay Shah even stating that they refused to send the Indian team to Pakistan over lack of government clearance.

According to the report, Pakistan’s participation in the event is unclear, with reports saying that Pakistan could even boycott the event. Following BCCI’s refusal to travel to Pakistan citing lack of government clearance, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had proposal for a hybrid model to host the tournament. In such a model, India would have played their matches in Dubai.

That proposal, however, hardly received any backing with the tournament’s official broadcasters even being concerned with it.

The report goes onto add that Oman had also offered to host the Asia Cup, but Sri Lanka had been considered an option keeping the conditions. It would be peak summer in September in the UAE, and the teams reportedly had reservations on playing a 50-over tournament in the Gulf region a month prior to the event.

Sri Lanka are the defending champions of the Asia Cup, having clinched the title in 2022, when it was played in the T20 format.

