The 16th edition of the Asia Cup 2023 will get underway on 30 August 2023 with a game between co-hosts Pakistan and Nepal. This year the tournament will be played in the traditional ODI format.

Asia Cup 2023: All you need to know

Two out of the past 15 editions of the Asia Cup have been played in the T20 format including the last one in 2022 but with the ODI World Cup slated to take place in October-November this year, the tournament will be returning to the 50-over format.

We take a look at the winners from the previous 15 editions and the teams and individual stats and records for the Asia Cups played in the 50-over format.

Past winners:

Year Winner Runners-up Host Format 1984 India Sri Lanka UAE ODI 1986 Sri Lanka Pakistan Sri Lanka ODI 1988 India Sri Lanka Bangladesh ODI 1990–91 India Sri Lanka India ODI 1995 India Sri Lanka UAE ODI 1997 Sri Lanka India Sri Lanka ODI 2000 Pakistan Sri Lanka Bangladesh ODI 2004 Sri Lanka India Sri Lanka ODI 2008 Sri Lanka India Pakistan ODI 2010 India Sri Lanka Sri Lanka ODI 2012 Pakistan Bangladesh Bangladesh ODI 2014 Sri Lanka Pakistan Bangladesh ODI 2016 India Bangladesh Bangladesh T20 2018 India Bangladesh UAE ODI 2022 Sri Lanka Pakistan UAE T20

Highest score: 385/7 by Pakistan vs Bangladesh in 2010

Lowest total: 87 by Bangladesh vs Pakistan in 2000

Biggest win: 10 wickets for India vs Sri Lanka in 1984; 10 wickets for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh in 2004; 10 wickets for Pakistan vs Bangladesh in 2008

Smallest win (by runs): 2 runs for Pakistan vs Bangladesh in 2012

Smallest win (by wickets): 1 wicket for Pakistan vs India in 2014

Most runs: Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) — 1220 runs from 25 matches

Highest score: Virat Kohli (India) — 183 in 2012 vs Pakistan

Highest strike rate (minimum 500 balls faced): Sanath Jayasuriya — 102.52

Most hundreds: Sanath Jayasuriya — 6 from 25 matches

Most fifties: Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) — 12 from 24 matches

Most ducks: Rubel Hossain (Bangladesh) — 3

Most sixes: Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) — 26

Most sixes in an inning: Sourav Ganguly (India) — 7 vs Bangladesh in 2000

Highest strike rate in an innings: Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) — 275 vs Pakistan in 2014

Most runs in a series: Sanath Jayasuriya — 378 runs in 5 matches in 2008

Most wickets: Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) — 30 wickets in 24 matches

Best bowling figures in an innings: Ajantha Mendis (Sri Lanka) — 6/13 vs India in 2008

Bowler with most 4-wicket spells: Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) — 3

Bowler with most 4-wicket spells: Ravindra Jadeja (India) and Ajantha Mendis — 2

Most runs conceded in an inning: Shafiul Islam (Bangladesh) — 95 in 10 overs vs Pakistan in 2010

Most wickets in a series: Ajantha Mendis — 17 wickets in five matches in 2008

Most wicket-keeper catches: MS Dhoni (India) and Kumar Sangakkara — 36

Most wicket-keeping dismissals in an innings: Romesh Kaluwitharana (Sri Lanka, 1995) and MS Dhoni (2010) — 5

Most wicket-keeping dismissals in a series: MS Dhoni — 12 in six matches in 2018

Most catches: Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) — 15 in 28 matches

Most catches in an inning: Shikhar Dhawan (India) — 4 vs Bangladesh in 2018

Most catches in a series: Shikhar Dhawan (India) — 6 in five matches in 2018

Highest partnership: 224 runs between Pakistan’s Nasir Jamshed and Mohammad Hafeez vs India in 2012

Most matches played: Mahela Jayawardene — 28

Most matches as captain: MS Dhoni — 14