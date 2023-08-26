Asia Cup 2023 is just around the corner. The tournament will begin on August 30 and will be a major test for all teams ahead of the World Cup 2023, which is set to start on 5 October. Six teams will be taking part in the tournament- India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Nepal. The Asia Cup will take place in Sri Lanka and Pakistan and the competition will be played in the 50-over format. Here is all you need to know about the Asia Cup.

History of the prestigious Asia Cup:

The tournament first took place in the year 1984. Only 3 teams that is Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India participated. India were the inaugural champions under the captaincy of Sunil Gavaskar. The tournament has had 15 editions since then, out of which India have won the most number of trophies. The Men in Blue have lifted the trophy seven times. Sri Lanka are the runners-up in terms of number of trophies, having won six titles. They are also the defending champions. Pakistan emerged victorious twice, the last of which was in 2012.

Asia Cup winners list:

Year Winner Runners-up Host Format 1984 India Sri Lanka UAE ODI 1986 Sri Lanka Pakistan Sri Lanka ODI 1988 India Sri Lanka Bangladesh ODI 1990–91 India Sri Lanka India ODI 1995 India Sri Lanka UAE ODI 1997 Sri Lanka India Sri Lanka ODI 2000 Pakistan Sri Lanka Bangladesh ODI 2004 Sri Lanka India Sri Lanka ODI 2008 Sri Lanka India Pakistan ODI 2010 India Sri Lanka Sri Lanka ODI 2012 Pakistan Bangladesh Bangladesh ODI 2014 Sri Lanka Pakistan Bangladesh ODI 2016 India Bangladesh Bangladesh T20 2018 India Bangladesh UAE ODI 2022 Sri Lanka Pakistan UAE T20

The Asia Cup hosts and format:

Pakistan are the official hosts of the tournament but only four out of 13 matches will be played in Pakistan with the rest taking place in Sri Lanka. This decision was taken after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to play the tournament in Pakistan due to the political tensions between the two nations.

The Asia Cup 2023 will see the return of the ODI format because of the upcoming ODI World Cup. Last year it was played in the T20 format.

The tournament will have two groups with three teams each who will play each other in a single round-robin format. One team will be eliminated from each group after the group stage. The remaining teams will face off against each other in Super Four.

The top two teams from the Super Four will then play each other in the finals

The groups are:

Group A – India, Pakistan and Nepal

Group B – Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2023 schedule:

August 30: Pakistan vs Nepal, Multan, 3:30 PM IST

August 31: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Pallekele, 1 PM IST

September 2: Pakistan vs India, Pallekele, 1 PM IST

September 3: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Lahore, 1:30 PM IST

September 4: India vs Nepal, Pallekele, 1 PM IST

September 5: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Lahore, 3:30 PM IST

September 6: A1 vs B2, Lahore, 3:30 PM IST

September 9: B1 vs B2, Colombo, 2 PM IST

September 10: A1 vs A2, Colombo, 2 PM IST

September 12: A2 vs B1, Colombo, 2 PM IST

September 14: A1 vs B1, Colombo, 2 PM IST

September 15: A2 vs B2, Colombo, 2 PM IST

September 17: TBC vs TBC, Colombo, 2 PM IST

Asia Cup 2023 LIVE streaming in India and other countries:

In India, the Asia Cup 2023 matches will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

In Pakistan, PTV Sports and Ten Sports will show the Asia Cup 2023 matches live.

In Sri Lanka, SLRC Network and Star Sports will telecast the Asia Cup 2023 matches.

In Afghanistan, the Asia Cup 2023 matches will be shown live on Ariana TV.

In Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023 matches will be telecast on Ghazi TV.

In Nepal, Star Sports network will be showing Asia Cup 2023 matches.

Here are the squads for Asia Cup 2023 of all teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Travelling Reserve- Sanju Samson

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan and Tanzim Hasan.

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (captain), Mahamad Asif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Lalit Rajbanshi, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Pratish GC, Kishor Mahato, Sundeep Jora, Arjun Saud, Shyam Dhakal.

Sri Lanka: Yet to be announced.

Afghanistan: Yet to be announced.