Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022: BAN vs AFG Head-to-Head Records and Stats

Bangladesh will start off their Asia Cup journey against Afghanistan on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates (UAE) at 7:30 PM IST.

Afghanistan have already proven themselves a well-deserved contender for the Super Four berth as they thrashed Sri Lanka in their first match by eight wickets. On the other hand, Bangladesh are struggling with their form in the shortest format of the game. They have failed to win a single T20I series this year so far. However, Bangladesh’s best T20I result came against Afghanistan earlier in March. They managed to end the two-match series in a 1-1 draw.

Afghanistan have been in the headlines following their commendable performances in recent times. In the last match, the Afghan bowlers did significantly well and restricted the Sri Lankan innings to just 105 runs. While chasing, they did not face much resistance from the Islanders. Wicket keeper-batter Rahamanullah Gurbaz stole the show by smashing 40 runs off just 18 deliveries. Opener Hazratullah Zazai also made a notable contribution and remained unbeaten at 37. They brought the chase down with almost 10 overs left to spare.

Bangladesh will need to get going from the word go while facing this high-flying Afghanistan side. Their top order will need to show some composure. Their contribution will play a pivotal role as they face the fiery attack of the Afghan bowling unit.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 08

Bangladesh: 03

Afghanistan: 05

Tied: 00

No Result: 00

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Previous T20 International:

In the last clash between these two sides, Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur on 5 March 2022.

Last 5 T20I results:

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets.

Bangladesh won by 61 runs.

Match abandoned.

Bangladesh won by 4 wickets.

Afghanistan won by 25 runs.

Probable Playing 11s:

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Sabbir Rahman, Anamul Haque, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

Afghanistan: Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

