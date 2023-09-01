Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan admitted that his team did not bat well after their defeat to Sri Lanka in their first match of the 2023 Asia Cup in Pallekele on Thursday.

Having opted to bat first, Najmul Hossain Shanto’s knock of 89 was the only silver lining for Bangladesh, as they collapsed to 164 in 42.4 overs.

Matheesha Pathirana finished with four wickets.

“It wasn’t a 300 wicket. 220-230 would’ve given us more chance. Didn’t bat well as a unit. Have to regroup, have another important game in a couple of days. Needed couple more wickets when they were 3 down for 30,” Shakib said at the post-match presentation.

“We picked up wickets but didn’t have enough on the board. There were a lot of nerves when we started the game. Lot of guys playing Asia Cup for first time. They’ve been playing good cricket that’s why they’re in dressing room,” he added.

Sri Lanka, too, lost wickets at regular intervals, but a vital 78-run stand for the fourth wicket between half-centurions Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka brought them back in the game. The hosts won the match with five wickets and 11 overs to spare.

Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka skipper, said it was a tricky surface to bat on, but hailed the duo for handling the situation well.

“The way bowlers executed, credit to them. Especially Theekshana up front, Dhananjaya, and Pathirana who’s bowling so well. Tricky surface. The way Sadeera batted, today was his day. Asalanka has been outstanding over last 2 years. Good signs for Sri Lankan cricket,” said Shanaka.

Pathirana felt that his “unpredictable” action was an advantage.

“This is my first POTM for my country – really happy about that. T20 skills are good for death overs. That’s why I took my wickets with the slower balls. My action is unpredictable. It’s a good advantage for me,” said the Player of the Match.