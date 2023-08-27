While Shakeel, who made a solitary appearance in the ODI series against Afghanistan, has been included in the 17-man squad for the Asia Cup, Tayyib Tahir has now been named a travelling reserve.
Pakistan added batter Saud Shakeel to their Asia Cup 2023 squad three days before the opening game of the tournament against Nepal in Multan.
While Shakeel, who made a solitary appearance in the recently-concluded ODI series against Afghanistan, has been included in the 17-man squad for the continental showpiece event that starts Wednesday, Tayyib Tahir has now been named a travelling reserve, according to ICC.
Tahir, who had recently represented Pakistan A in their victorious Emerging Teams Asia Cup campaign, was originally named in Pakistan’s squad for the Asia Cup when it was announced on 9 August along with the squad for the Afghanistan ODIs.
Also Read | Complete squads of all countries at Asia Cup 2023
Shakeel has six ODI appearances to his credit including the third ODI against Afghanistan on Saturday, in which he scored 9. Pakistan though, would go on to inflict a 59-run defeat on Hashmatullah Shahidi’s men to complete a 3-0 sweep and head to the Asia Cup high on confidence.
Read | Clean sweep against AFG will give us confidence, says Babar ahead of Asia Cup
Before the Afghanistan ODIs, Shakeel had starred in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, scoring an unbeaten 208 in the series opener at Galle to help the visitors recover from a shaky start and seize a sizeable first-innings lead. His knock proved to be the difference between the two sides as Pakistan would go on to win the closely-fought match by four wickets, and later sweep the series 2-0.
Pakistan Asia Cup squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim. Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).
India captain Rohit Sharma is doing all he can to prepare for the Shaheen Afridi threat ahead of India's match against Pakistan in Asia Cup.
Yuzvendra Chahal last played an ODI for India in January this year, against New Zealand.
The selection committee is scheduled to convene in New Delhi on 21 August, and the spotlight remains on the presence of skipper Rohit Sharma, who is set to attend the pivotal selection meeting in the nation's capital.