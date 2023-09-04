Ahead of their second outing of the 2023 Asia Cup against India, Nepal captain Rohit Paudel said playing against high-profile teams would help them in their cricketing journey.

Nepal, whose only appearance in the major tournament involving full members was in the 2014 T20 World Cup, are making their Asia Cup debut this year. Paudel and Co, however, got their campaign off to a forgettable start with a disastrous 238-run loss at the hands of hosts Pakistan in Multan on Wednesday.

Nepal face India, who collected their first point of the tournament following Saturday’s washout against Pakistan, in Kandy on Monday. The match will, in all, likelihood be their final outing of the tournament as they will have to beat the Men in Blue, the most successful team in Asia Cup history, to go through to the Super Four stage.

“We all are very excited, especially playing against India. We didn’t get such opportunities often. So, it’s a big opportunity for all of us to represent our country on the biggest stage,” said Paudel on eve of the match.

Paudel hoped that it would not rain on Monday. There is a prediction for 70 per cent rain in this city on the morrow.

“Weather is not in our control. But we are hoping that we get an opportunity to play against India to showcase our talent on a bigger stage. Otherwise, we get to play only smaller teams.

“We never imagined that we would get a chance to play two back-to-back matches against Pakistan and India. We want to make such opportunities count so that the cricketing world can take notice of us,” said Paudel.

Nepal qualified for the Asia Cup 2023 on the back of them winning the ACC Premier Cup earlier this year.

Paudel said the entire team was proud of the journey so far.

“I think about our journey (as a team). I think all the players have been working really hard for the last two, three years. And because of that hard work I think we are here. I think we deserve to be here,” he said.