Ahead of their Asia Cup group match against India, let's take a look at Nepal's performance in ODIs statistically.
Nepal are newbies when it comes to men’s international cricket tournaments. They haven’t qualified for a major ICC tournament so far, but made it to the 2023 Asia Cup, having beaten the United Arab Emirates earlier this year to do so.
However, it was a far from auspicious start for Nepal despite a few promising signs from their bowlers. Against Pakistan, Nepal, with Rohit Paudel as captain, crumbled under pressure to be dismissed for just 104 while looking to chase down a mammoth total of 343. Sompal Kami (28) was their top-scorer in that match.
While they would hope their 238-run loss to Pakistan was one-off, Nepal next face India in what lies another tough challenge.
While the Nepal men’s cricket team do not have a long cricketing history, it’s still worth looking at some statistics from the years gone by. Here are some of the key stats pertaining to Nepal in men’s ODI cricket:
Highest total: 310/8 (50 overs) vs Oman (21 April, 2023)
Lowest total: 103 (25.1 overs) vs UAE ((21 March, 2022)
Largest victories: vs UAE (By 177 runs) and vs PNG (by nine wickets)
Smallest victories: vs Netherlands (1 run) and vs PNG (two wickets)
Most runs: Rohit Paudel (1469 runs from 53 matches)
Highest score: Rohit Paudel (126 vs PNG, 2022)
Highest wicket-taker: Sandeep Lamichhane (112 wickets from 50 matches)
Best bowling figures in an innings: Sandeep Lamichhane ( 6/11 vs PNG, 2021)
Best bowling economy rate: Sandeep Lamichhane (4.32)
Asia Cup 2023, hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, will start on 30 August after a glittering opening ceremony in Multan.
The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will see performances from artists like AR Rahman and Atif Aslam. There will also be traditional Asian music and dance performances which will then be followed by a fireworks display.
With the Asia Cup likely to have a significant impact on the participating team’s plans for the World Cup, we take a look at what the teams will be hoping to achieve.